President Jessica Koravos Departs Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

According to documents on Companies House published last month, Koravos left the Andrew Lloyd Webber company in April of this year.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN Photo 4 Video: Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS

President Jessica Koravos Departs Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

Really Useful Group President Jessica Koravos has departed the company, The Stage reports. According to documents on Companies House published last month, Koravos left the Andrew Lloyd Webber company in April of this year.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Stage that she departed on April 30, to transition from the Really Useful Group to her new company, Oak View Group. She is now full-time executive chair of Oak View Group International.  

Read the original story on The Stage.

The Really Useful Group is wholly owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and exists to produce, license and promote his shows and music around the globe. Whether it is a professional production of The Phantom of the Opera or a school production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat or School of Rock, the company represents Webber's works in theatre, film, television, music publishing and all other forms of licensing.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
President Jessica Koravos Departs Andrew Lloyd Webbers Really Useful Group Photo
President Jessica Koravos Departs Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

Really Useful Group President Jessica Koravos has departed the company. Koravos left the Andrew Lloyd Webber company in April of this year.

2
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY UK Tour Cancels Performance Over Heat Concerns Photo
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY UK Tour Cancels Performance Over Heat Concerns

The UK tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was forced to cancel a recent performance due to heat concerns.

3
World Premiere of Max Wilkinsons UNION Comes to Arcola Theatre Photo
World Premiere of Max Wilkinson's UNION Comes to Arcola Theatre

In a reflection on community, capitalist property development and the current London housing crisis, Max Wilkinson returns to Arcola Theatre with a new odyssey through London, a city under threat, but still defined by the beating heart of people who live in it.

4
THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO Will Make West End Premiere in August Photo
THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO Will Make West End Premiere in August

Following a critically acclaimed and award nominated Birmingham Rep premiere, Park Theatre run and tour, Ian Hallard’s new comedy The Way Old Friends Do will transfer to the West End, for a strictly limited four-week season at The Criterion Theatre from 17 August.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video Video: Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You