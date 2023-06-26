President Jessica Koravos Departs Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

Really Useful Group President Jessica Koravos has departed the company, The Stage reports. According to documents on Companies House published last month, Koravos left the Andrew Lloyd Webber company in April of this year.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Stage that she departed on April 30, to transition from the Really Useful Group to her new company, Oak View Group. She is now full-time executive chair of Oak View Group International.

Read the original story on The Stage.

The Really Useful Group is wholly owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and exists to produce, license and promote his shows and music around the globe. Whether it is a professional production of The Phantom of the Opera or a school production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat or School of Rock, the company represents Webber's works in theatre, film, television, music publishing and all other forms of licensing.