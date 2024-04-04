Presale Tickets Available For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets are available for presale now for The Wizard Of Oz at Gillian Lynne Theatre!

Following a smash-hit season at The London Palladium and a record-breaking UK & Ireland Tour, THE WIZARD OF OZ returns to the West End for four weeks only this August.

Starring JLS sensation Aston Merrygold as The Tin Man, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, this spectacular production will be truly magical for all the family.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See The Wizard with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Join Dorothy, Toto and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. The wonderful Wizard awaits!

Booking period: 15 August 2024 - 08 September 2024