Photos/Video: MARY POPPINS UK Tour in Rehearsal

All new rehearsal photos and video have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of the classic multi award-winning musical MARY POPPINS, ahead of its opening at the Bristol Hippodrome from 4 November 2024. Check out the photos and video here!

The cast includes Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins, Jack Chambers as Bert, Michael D. Xavier as George Banks, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Winifred Banks, Rosemary Ashe as Mrs Brill, Patti Boulaye as Bird Woman, Wendy Ferguson as Miss Andrew, Sonia Swaby as Mrs Corry and Miss Smythe, Ruairidh McDonald as Roberston Ay and David Burrows as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Olivia Ainsworth, Olaya Martinez Cambon, Matilda O’Sullivan, Katie Ryden and Florence Amelia Swann will alternate the role of Jane Banks with Charlie Donald, Jude Martin-Thomas, Oscar McCulloch, Joshua Miles and William Stafford alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The company is completed by Jay Luca Allan, Marianne Bardgett, Rhys Batten, Lydia Boulton, Ben Culleton, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Lily de-la-Haye, Nathan Elwick, Darcy Finden, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ryan Gover, Emma Harrold, Billy Mahoney, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Yujin Park, Roan Pronk, Henry Rhodes, Jacob Ritzema, Scarlet Roche, Callum Rose, Charlie Waddell, Rachael Ward, Jemima-Jane Willcox, James Wolstenholme and Ellie Young.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and The Walt Disney film, the story of the World’s favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The timeless score includes the classic Sherman Brothers songs; Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

MARY POPPINS has original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. It has orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, projections by Luke Hall and illusions by Paul Kieve & Jim Steinmeyer. The set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-Choreography is by Stephen Mear. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction is by Richard Eyre. The UK & Ireland Tour is directed by James Powell with choreography recreated by Richard Jones and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker.

