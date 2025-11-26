Photos: THE MOUSETRAP Celebrates Its 73rd Birthday In London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out photos of the cast of Agatha Christie's iconic thriller and the world’s longest running play The Mousetrap celebrating the play's 73rd Birthday performance, backstage with a cake, at St Martin's Theatre in London's West End.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Earlier this year the play celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End and was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate for the record title longest theatrical run. The genre-defining murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to enthral audiences at London’s St Martin’s Theatre, more than 70 years on. It is currently booking through to January 2027. The Mousetrap in London is produced by Brian Fenty, directed by Ola Ince and the Artistic Director is Denise Silvey. Photo Credit: The Mousetrap London



The cast of THE MOUSETRAP London

