Photos: Michael Sheen and More in Rose Theatre and Welsh National Theatre's OUR TOWN

Rose Theatre and Welsh National Theatre have released production photos from Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town. This American classic with universal themes of love, life, and death is staged by a full company of Welsh actors and creative team for the first time in its storied 87-year history.

Starring Michael Sheen as the Stage Manager and directed by Swansea-born Francesca Goodridge with Russell T Davies as creative associate, this production marks the inaugural outing of Welsh National Theatre and is being produced with Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames, South West London.

The production will play the Swansea Grand Theatre (Friday 16 January - Saturday 31 January 2026), Venue Cymru in Llandudno (Tuesday 3 February - Saturday 7 February 2026), Theatr Clwyd in Mold (Wednesday 11 February - Saturday 21 February 2026) and Rose Theatre, South West London (Thursday 26 February – Saturday 28 March 2026).

Joining Sheen, the all-Welsh cast includes Rithvik Andugula as Howie Newsome, Peter Devlin as George Gibbs, Aisha-May Hunte as Wally Webb, Rebecca Killick as Rebecca Gibbs, Alfie Llewellyn as Joe & Si Crowell, Rhodri Meilir as Mr. Webb, Christina Modestou as Mrs. Soames, Kimberley Noble as Ensemble, Yasemin Özdemir as Emily Webb, Sian Reese-Williams as Mrs. Gibbs, Nia Roberts as Mrs. Webb, Kingdom Sibanda as Sam Craig, Gareth Snook as Professor Willard & Joe Stoddard, Gareth Tempest as Ensemble, Jâms Thomas as Constable Warren, Matthew Trevannion as Dr. Gibbs, and Rhys Warrington as Simon Stimson.

The creative team includes Thornton Wilder (Writer), Francesca Goodridge (Director), Russell T Davies (Creative Associate), Hayley Grindle (Designer), Jess Williams (Movement Director), Ryan Joseph Stafford (Lighting Designer), Dyfan Jones (Composer, Sound Designer & Musical Director), Dewi Hughes (Vocal Coach), Sam Jones CDG (Casting Director), and Dena Davies (Stiwdio Clwyd Assistant Director), Pádraig Cusack (Executive Producer for Welsh National Theatre), and David Sloan (Executive Producer for Rose Theatre).

Photo Credit: Helen Murray



Michael Sheen and cast

Michael Sheen and cast

Cast of Our Town

Cast of Our Town

Peter Devlin, Michael Sheen, Yasemin Ozdemir, and cast

Peter Devlin and Yasemin Ozdemir