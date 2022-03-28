Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE CORN IS GREEN at the National Theatre

Photos of Nicola Walker in rehearsal for The Corn is Green at the National Theatre are released today. The Corn is Green by Emlyn Williams, and directed by Dominic Cooke, opens in the Lyttelton Theatre on 9 April, and runs until 11 June.

Check out the photos below!

Emlyn Williams' semi-autobiographical play is given a bold new staging in its first London revival for over 35 years. Nicola Walker will lead the company playing the role of Miss Lily Moffat, a teacher newly arrived in rural North Wales, determined to help young local miners out of poverty by teaching them to read and write.

Further casting includes Adam Baker, Saffron Coomber, Gareth David-Lloyd, Iwan Davies, Sion Emlyn, Ben Alyn Francis, Gwion Glyn, Megan Grech, Matthew Hargreaves, Jonathan Hawkins, Matthew Hargreaves, Steffan Hughes, John Ieuan Jones, Gareth Kennerley, Richard Lynch, Jo McInnes, Kristian Morse, Tomas Moya, Alice Orr-Ewing, Steffan Rizzi, Rebecca Todd, Peter Willcock, Garyn Williams, Peter Willcock and Rufus Wright.

Set and Costume Design is by ULTZ, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Christopher Shutt, music arrangements and direction by Will Stuart. Choreographer is Bill Deamer, Company Dialect Work is by Penny Dyer and Associate Set Designer is Mark Simmonds.

Photo credit: Johan Persson