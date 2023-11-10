Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA at the National Theatre

The production is playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 16 November 2023 until 6 January 2024.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

The National Theatre has released the rehearsal photos for The House of Bernarda Alba, in a co-production with Playful Productions.

Check out the photos below!

Following Olivier Award-winning revivals of Cabaret and A Streetcar Named Desire, Rebecca Frecknall makes her directorial debut at the National Theatre with Alice Birch’s (Normal People) radical version of Federico García Lorca’s modern masterpiece.

In the domain of Bernarda Alba, a daughter who disobeys is no longer a daughter.

Forced to live under their mother’s tight grip as they mourn their father’s death, can five sisters survive when young Adela dares for passion and freedom?

Olivier Award-winner Harriet Walter (Succession) plays the formidable matriarch, guarding her reputation against the rising tide of her family’s desires in this devastatingly dark and comic drama exploring the consequences of oppressing women. Isis Hainsworth (Romeo & Juliet) plays Adela the youngest, most rebellious of Bernarda's five daughters. Playing Bernada’s eldest daughter Angustias is Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses) and Thusitha Jayasundera (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) will play the role of Poncia.

Joining them is Lizzie Annis as Martirio, Pearl Chanda as Magdalena, Bryony Hannah as Maid, Marcia Lecky as Prudencia, Eileen Nicholas as Maria Josefa and Eliot Salt as Ameila.

Catharine Humphrys, Asha Kingsley, Celia Nelson, Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart, Georgia Silver, Imogen Mackie Walker, Charlotte Workman, James McHugh and Michael Naylor complete the adult cast. Esma Akar, Livia Court and Sicily Rose De Bernardini will share the role of Young Girl.

Composer Isobel Waller-Bridge (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse) writes an original score for the production.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall with set and costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, sound designer Peter Rice, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, and staff director Lilac Yosiphon.

The production is playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 16 November 2023 until 6 January 2024 with press night on 28 November. 

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Bryony Hannah and Eileen Nicholas
Bryony Hannah and Eileen Nicholas

Isis Hainsworth and James McHugh
Isis Hainsworth and James McHugh

Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter

Rebecca Frecknall
Rebecca Frecknall

Harriet Walter and company
Harriet Walter and company

Eliot Salt, Rosalind Eleazar, and company
Eliot Salt, Rosalind Eleazar, and company

Eliot Salt, Isis Hainsworth, Rosalind Eleazar
Eliot Salt, Isis Hainsworth, Rosalind Eleazar

Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter




Recommended For You