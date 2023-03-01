Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at the Garrick Theatre

Performances will run from Saturday 4 March 2023 – Saturday 20 May 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  

All new rehearsal images have been released of the What's On Stage Award-Winning BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL which begins performances at The Garrick Theatre on Saturday 4 March.

Performances will run from Saturday 4 March 2023 - Saturday 20 May 2023.

The production reunites stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage as the titular pair alongside the Olivier Award winning Georgie Maguire reprising his role as 'Buck Barrow' and West End star Jodie Steele as Blanche Barrow, with Olivier Award nominated Cleve September returning as 'Ted' and Dom Hartley-Harris as Preacher. The cast is completed Robbie Scotcher, Alexander Evans, Kit Esuruoso, Barney Wilkinson, Lauren Jones, Julie Yammanee, Pippa Winslow, Chloe Saunders, Charlie McCullagh, Sydnie Hocknell and Michael Cortez.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL opens Saturday 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season.




