Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the UK Debut of YEAST NATION, From the Writers of URINETOWN

The European premiere of a bio-historical musical comedy from the Tony-award winning writers of Urinetown opens at the Southwark Playhouse this summer. Yeast Nation (The Triumph of Life) was written and composed by Tony and Obie award-winning writers Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann, and this debut London production is directed by Benji Sperring (The Toxic Avenger, Night of the Living Dead - Live!).

Get a first look at rehearsal phoos below!

Yeast Nation is a black comedy set in the brine of the primordial soup over 3 and a half billion years ago. As the original colony of salt-eating Yeast take their first tentative steps up (or down) the evolutionary ladder, some of The Yeast are happy to stay in stasis at the bottom of the sea. However, there are others in the colony determined to rise and grow, even if it is against the wishes of The Yeast's leader, Jan-the-Elder, who refuses to acknowledge the depletion of their limited saline food supply. But as even Jan-the-Elder's son strives against his father, who knows what troubles The Yeast will face as they come to terms with the cruellest evolutionary hurdle: Love? Part classic Greek drama, part bio-historical comedy musical, part bizarre fever dream, and all unique theatre experience, Yeast Nation shows that no matter your size, you have to dream big.

The show runs 22 July - 27 August 2022 at Southwark Playhouse, 77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD.

