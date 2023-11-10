Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUPERYOU Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Rehearsal images have been released for the concert of the new musical, SuperYou. With fabulous cast including Lucie Jones (Wicked/Waitress/Les Miserables/X-Factor) as Katie, the show’s writer, composer Lourds Lane as Rise, with Luke Brady (The Prince of Egypt) as Jay, Jenny O’Leary (Heathers) as Ima-Mazing, Sharon Ballard (Mother Goose) as Blast, Joni Ayton-Kent (Carousel) as Seven, Aaliyah Monk (School of Rock West End) as Young Katie, Jonty Peach (Romeo) as Matty, Maddy Brennan (My Fair Lady, Cabaret, Oklahoma!) as Mom, and completing the cast is assistant director and choreographer, Will Bozier (Wicked, Moulin Rouge!) as Mi-Roar.

See photos below!

SuperYou Musical, centers around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life. It will make its West End debut, in a concert version, at the Lyric Theatre for one performance only on 15 November 2023.

The musical’s score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads.

By delving into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and celebrating kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, SuperYou is conveyed through poignant dialogue and modern, instantly memorable music, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today’s world.

Initially planned for an off-Broadway debut, SuperYou was the first theatrical production to perform during the pandemic, performing concerts on socially distanced pick-up trucks at a drive-in, in upstate New York. These pandemic concerts garnered national and international attention, and a film was later released as a popular documentary on Broadway on Demand.

During the pandemic, while many shows stopped activity and shut down, SuperYou gained what Playbill calls “a substantial cult following” for its online content and concept album of demos with over 23 million views on TikTok. #FANCOVERFRIDAY emerged as fans worldwide created their own SuperYoumusic renditions, a trend continuing for three years.

Due to its online popularity and viral videos, SuperYou quickly sold-out Carnegie Hall in July 2022. The musical continued its success with a critical and audience- acclaimed developmental production at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee in June 2023.

Following their impressive debut in 2022, SuperYou will be returning to London’s Musical Con this year! Watch the SuperYou mainstage performance on Sunday 22 October at 11:55 AM along with a panel discussion on “How to Write a Musical” with SuperYou creator, Lourds Lane, later that day at 4:00 PM.

Tickets to the SuperYou Concert at the Lyric are available here:

https://nimaxtheatres.com/shows/superyou-musical/

SuperYou has book/music/lyrics by Lourds Lane, direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, projection design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones, sound design by Justin Teasdale, arrangements and orchestrations by Lourds Lane and Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, and is produced by Melissa M. Jones / All Awesomewith general management by Anthology Theatre Productions. Casting by Pearson Casting.

Photo credit: Matt Marlin