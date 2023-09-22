Photos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST

Production Images have now been released for the limited West End run of Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist at the Lyric Theatre. Check out the new photos below!



The ensemble is made up of Kandaka Moore (Sylvia) as Nicole and Roger Dipper (A Christmas Carol) as Cardinal. The ensemble is comprised of Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge) and Elizabeth Fullalove (Starlight Express), also as ‘Jewellers’ with Travis Kerry (Hamilton), Dance Captain, and Jane Albertsen (Hamilton).

They will be joining Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Marie Antoinette, and Renée Lamb (SIX) as Jeanne, who are both reprising their roles from the limited season tour earlier this year.

The brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, is from some of the most exciting figures in modern British Theatre. Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist will be lighting up the West End for one week only as a taster of what is to come for the exciting production.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has an award-winning creative team, including Olivier winner’s Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Christ Superstar), Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia – The Globe) with Tasha Taylor Johnson (The Cat In The Hat) and singer-song writer, Jack McManus.

Combining a multi-genre pop score with 18th century France, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, retells a story that sparked a revolution.

Marie Antoinette’s reign was blighted by gossip and scandal. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has book by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor Johnson, music and lyrics by Jack McManus and Tasha Taylor-Johnson with direction and choreography by Drew McOnie. Set and costume design by Sami Fendall, lighting design by Joshie Harriette and sound design by Andy Sharman. Casting by Will Burton.

One Week Only – Be There For The Start Of The Revolution…We’re Only Just Beginning

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist is at the Lyric Theatre until 24 September

Photo Credit: Mark Senior