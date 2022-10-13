Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Stranger Sings assures a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, bad parenting, dancing demogorgons, all in campy 80s nostalgia.
After award-winning success in New York, the interactive musical Stranger Sings parody is making its UK premiere at London's' Vault Theatre. Stranger Sings received seven Off-Broadway Awards, including 'Best New Musical, Costume Design, Lighting Design, and Original Choreography', and after premiering in London this Autumn the show will hit the stage in Australia.
Get a first look at photos below!
Stranger Sings! is a new musical parody based on the global hit Stranger Things, transporting audiences to the 1980s parallel universe. In search for Barb, the Upside-Down goes underground in London's Waterloo theatre, putting an irreverent spin on the hit Netflix series. This award-winning off-Broadway sci-fi spoof combines an original Stranger Things storyline developed by London-based production company The Vaults, with a mix of original and parody songs, and Stranger Things themed cocktails, including 'Dem-Eggo-Gorgons' 'Tootsie Roll' and a 'Banana Froze Slushie'.
Taking place in Hawkins, Indiana, in 1983, when life was simpler, hair was longer, and unattended children were abducted by extra-terrestrial beings, the acclaimed sci-fi parody is a wild, cheeky twist on the hit Netflix series. Set to debut this Autumn as The Vaults' first in-house musical, Stranger Sings assures a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, bad parenting, dancing demogorgons, all in campy 80s nostalgia.
The production runs at The Vaults 5 October - 15 January
Photo credit: Giulia Paratelli
Anna Amelia
Georgia McElwee
Georgia McElwee
Anna Amelia and the cast
Anna Amelia
Holly Sumpton and Howard Jenkins
Howard Jenkins
Joseph Riley and Finton Flynn
Will Shackleton and Jonty Peach