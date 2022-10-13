Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!

Stranger Sings assures a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, bad parenting, dancing demogorgons, all in campy 80s nostalgia.

Oct. 13, 2022  

After award-winning success in New York, the interactive musical Stranger Sings parody is making its UK premiere at London's' Vault Theatre. Stranger Sings received seven Off-Broadway Awards, including 'Best New Musical, Costume Design, Lighting Design, and Original Choreography', and after premiering in London this Autumn the show will hit the stage in Australia.

Get a first look at photos below!

Stranger Sings! is a new musical parody based on the global hit Stranger Things, transporting audiences to the 1980s parallel universe. In search for Barb, the Upside-Down goes underground in London's Waterloo theatre, putting an irreverent spin on the hit Netflix series. This award-winning off-Broadway sci-fi spoof combines an original Stranger Things storyline developed by London-based production company The Vaults, with a mix of original and parody songs, and Stranger Things themed cocktails, including 'Dem-Eggo-Gorgons' 'Tootsie Roll' and a 'Banana Froze Slushie'.

Taking place in Hawkins, Indiana, in 1983, when life was simpler, hair was longer, and unattended children were abducted by extra-terrestrial beings, the acclaimed sci-fi parody is a wild, cheeky twist on the hit Netflix series. Set to debut this Autumn as The Vaults' first in-house musical, Stranger Sings assures a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, bad parenting, dancing demogorgons, all in campy 80s nostalgia.

The production runs at The Vaults 5 October - 15 January

Photo credit: Giulia Paratelli

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Anna Amelia

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Georgia McElwee

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Georgia McElwee

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Anna Amelia and the cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Anna Amelia

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Holly Sumpton and Howard Jenkins

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Holly Sumpton

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Howard Jenkins

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Joseph Riley and Finton Flynn

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Joseph Riley

Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
Will Shackleton and Jonty Peach


