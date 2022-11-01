Photos: First Look at the Royal Shakespeare Company's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production photos from its current production of A Christmas Carol, which features Adrian Edmondson as Scrooge and Sunetra Sarker as The Ghost of Christmas Present.

Adapted by David Edgar, this production of Dickens' classic festive tale runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon until 1 January 2023.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and designed by Stephen Brimson Lewis with lighting by Tim Mitchell. Music is by Catherine Jayes, Sound Design by Fergus O'Hare with Movement by Georgina Lamb.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan (C) RSC