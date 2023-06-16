Photos: First Look at THE THIRD MAN at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Performances run 10 June – 9 September.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

All new production photos have been released from The Third Man which opens next week at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Joining the previously announced Edward Baker-Duly (Calloway), Simon Bailey (Crabbit), Natalie Dunne (Anna), Derek Griffiths (The Porter), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Paine), Rachel Izen (The Porter’s Wife), Gary Milner (Kurtz), Harry Morrison (Popescu), Sam Underwood (Holly), and Alan Vicary (Dr Winkel), are Chanice Alexander-Burnett, Craig Bartley, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Leah Harris, Aly Merali, Tom Sterling, Samantha Thomas, and Tim Walton who complete the ensemble. Trevor Nunn’s production opens on 19 June, with previews from 10 June, and runs until 9 September. Public booking is now open. 

The Third Man is part of a season of three musicals, and is followed by the world première of Close Up – The Twiggy Musical; and continuing its long association with the work of Stephen Sondheim, the season ends with Pacific Overtures. 

Graham Greene’s brilliant story – which was made into a landmark film and published as a novella – now comes to the stage in new musical written by Christopher Hampton with music by George Fenton, lyrics by Don Black and directed by Trevor Nunn. Post-war Vienna is the setting as Holly Martins arrives at the invitation of his friend and hero, Harry Lime, only to discover that Harry has been killed in a car accident.  But nothing that he is told about what happened makes any sense.  The tension mounts as Holly enters the world of black marketeers and military bureaucracy, culminating in a chase through the Viennese sewers, as Holly tries to discover what happened to Harry…and who is the third man?  This world premiere will keep audiences on the edge of their seats as they are immersed into the world of The Third Man.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

