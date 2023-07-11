Photos: First Look at Mark Rylance in DR SEMMELWEIS at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Performances run until 7 October.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

All new production photos have been released of Mark Rylance in Dr Semmelweis at Harold Pinter Theatre, opening this evening 11 July and running until 7 October.

Mark Rylance returns to the West End as one of medicine’s greatest pioneers, maverick Hungarian doctor Ignaz Semmelweis – the man whose research could save many millions of mothers’ lives.

But what good is a discovery that is ignored?

In Vienna, a city of artistic and scientific revolution, thousands of women are still dying in childbirth each and every year. Only Dr Semmelweis can see the invisible killer at work, but to stop it, he must convince his colleagues to admit culpability and approve change.

Damned by an establishment that questions his methods, his motives and even his sanity, Semmelweis is haunted by the women he has failed to save. Can he finally convince the greatest doctors of 19th century Europe to accept his argument – and what will it cost him to make an almost impossible case?

Following a sold-out run at Bristol Old Vic, this drama, directed by Tom Morris, featuring live music by Adrian Sutton and original choreography by Antonia Franceschi of Balanchine’s New York City Ballet, comes to the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End for a strictly limited run this summer.

Photo Credit: Simon Annand



