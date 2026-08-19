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Photos: First Look at BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour

See photos of Faye Brookes, Gracie O'Brien, Ryan Carter and more.

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Based on Steven Antin’s iconic Golden Globe-winning film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque The Musical is now on stage. Get a first look at photos of the tour!

Step inside a club where sequins shimmer, seduction sparkles, and a single song can change your life forever. When Ali heads to New York searching for her mother, Tess Richarde, she is swept into a dazzling underground world of ambition, temptation, music, and desire - discovering not only her extraordinary voice, but the family she never knew she needed.

Featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin, Burlesque The Musical is a scintillating celebration of self-discovery, empowerment, and unapologetic fabulousness. 

Photo credit: Rosie Moore, The Social Sort 

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