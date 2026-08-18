BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Cancels Performances August 18-20

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Burlesque The Musical has cancelled performances on August 18, 19 and 20. The production also cancelled yesterday's August 17th performance. Sunderland Empire released the following statement via Instagram:

Unfortunately performances of Burlesque The Musical are cancelled tonight, Tue 18 Aug, Wed 19 Aug and Thu 20 Aug. This is due to several principal cast members falling ill to a virus. We are bolstering the company with additional covers who have performed in the show previously to ensure we open on Friday.

Customers affected will be contacted via email regarding next steps and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

BroadwayWorld recently reported on Burlesque The Musical's multiple opening postponements. The production postponed its opening for a third time on August 13. Sunderland Empire released a statement, "“The team behind the show is working hard to resolve the issues and anticipates that Burlesque will open on Friday 14th August." Producers also revealed, “due to technical difficulties, tonight’s performance [13th August] cannot go ahead”.

Burlesque The Musical previously postponed its London production, and delayed the opening of its UK tour, announcing that the touring production would launch in Sunderland on August 6, instead of the previously announced opening engagement in Woking. BroadwayWorld then learned that tickets were no longer available to purchase for August 6-12, delaying the start of performances by another week.

Welcome to Burlesque The Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie that reminds us…Life Isn't Fair...It's Fabulous! Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers, and schemers.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming