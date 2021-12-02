Photos: First Look at Amber Davies, Louis Smith & More in BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL stars musical theatre and TV star Amber Davies as 'Campbell' and four-time Olympic medallist Louis Smith as 'Cameron'. The show opens at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, London on Wednesday 8 December 2021, following performances at Peterborough New Theatre and ahead of a UK tour in 2022.

Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL features an original score by the multi award winning creator of "Hamilton", Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize winning Tom Kitt, composer of "Next To Normal". The book is written by the Tony Award winning writer of "Avenue Q", Jeff Whitty and the lyrics are by both Lin-Manuel Miranda and writer of the stage adaptation of "High Fidelity", Amanda Green.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is directed by Guy Unsworth (he/him) and choreographed by Fabian Aloise (he/him), with set design by Libby Watson (she/her), costume design by Susan Kulkarni (she/her), lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland (he/him), musical direction by Sarah Burrell (she/her) and the dialect coach is Aundrea Fudge. Casting is by Sarah-Jane Price and the casting consultants from the transgender theatre community are Tigger Blaize (he/him) and Harrison Knights (he/him).

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL takes audiences on a high-flying, energy-fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness - wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.

Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. When she's forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is produced by Selladoor Worldwide, has a libretto by Jeff Whitty, a score by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics by Amanda Green and Lin-Manuel Miranda. BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is inspired by the motion picture Bring It On written by Jessica Bendinger. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

Website: www.bringitonthemusicaluk.com