Photos: First Look at All-New Photos From HAMILTON in London

The company is led by Declan Spaine as Alexander Hamilton.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

All new production photos have been released for the London production of HAMILTON. Check out the photos below!

The company is comprised of Declan Spaine as Alexander Hamilton, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Dom Hartley-Harris as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Joel Montague as King George III, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr and Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer.

The company is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Maya Britto, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Kerri Norville, Hannah Qureshi, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Maddison Tyson, and Brandon Williams.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning production opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 and continued to play there until the start of lockdown in March 2020. The production resumed performances in August 2021.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Hamilton
Declan Spaine and company

Hamilton
Declan Spaine

Hamilton
Declan Spaine and company

Hamilton
Declan Spaine, Lemuel Knights, Jake Halsey-Jones, Demile Ruddock

Hamilton
Declan Spaine

Hamilton
Dom Hartley-Harris and cast

Hamilton
Jake Halsey-Jones, Declan Spaine, Lemuel Knights, Demile Ruddock

Hamilton
Joel Montague

Hamilton
Shan Ako and Declan Spaine

Hamilton
Shan Ako, Ava Brennan, Simbi Akande

Hamilton
Simon-Anthony Rhoden and company

Hamilton
Simon-Anthony Rhoden and company

Hamilton
Company




