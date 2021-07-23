Photos: JERSEY BOYS Rehearses for the West End
The musical will open at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on 10 August 2021, following previews from 28 July.
The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.
JERSEY BOYS is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.
The production is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.
Photo Credit: Darren Bell
Ben Irish, Mark Isherwood, Matteo Johnson, Melanie Bright
Karl James Wilson, Benjamin Yates, Koko Basigara
Karl James Wilson, Ben Joyce, Koko Basigara, Jon Emmanuel
Karl James Wilson
Jacob McIntosh, Jon Emmanuel, Benjamin Yates
Carl Douglas, Benjamin Yates, Ben Joyce, Adam Bailey, Karl James Wilson
Carl Douglas, Ben Joyce, Mark Isherwood
Benjamin Yates, Karl James Wilson, Ben Joyce, Jacob McIntosh, Ben Irish
Benjamin Yates, Karl James Wilson
Benjamin Yates, Ben Joyce, Adam Bailey, Karl James Wilson
Ben Joyce, Adam Bailey, Karl James Wilson
Ben Irish, Matteo Johnson, Jack Campbell, Benjamin Yates
Ben Irish, Matteo Johnson, Benjamin Yates
Adam Bailey, Benjamin Yates, Karl James Wilson, Ben Joyce
Adam Bailey, Benjamin Yates, Karl James Wilson
Adam Bailey, Benjamin Yates, Karl James Wilson, Ben Joyce
Adam Bailey, Ben Joyce, Karl James Wilson