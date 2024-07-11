Photos: First Look At Faye Tozer As Cruella de Vil in 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



101 Dalmatians has released the production images featuring Faye Tozer as Cruella de Vil, alongside cast Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Ross Dorrington (Ensemble), Benjamin Durham (Ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Tom Norman (Ensemble), Hugo Rolland (Ensemble), Lindo Shinda (Ensemble), Eugene Shire (Swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (Ensemble).

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups. This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

Faye plays the iconic villain in Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, as part of a UK and Ireland tour. Kym Marsh plays the role on other announced dates. Please see website for more details.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

