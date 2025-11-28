Photos: Annabelle Aquino and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Watermill Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at photos of Watermill Theatre's The Little Mermaid, based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen, Elgiva Field and Lara Barbier. This brand-new Watermill Theatre production, written by Lara Barbier with music and lyrics by Amie Parsons, one half of Cornish folk-duo True Foxes, plays from Wednesday 26 November – Sunday 4 January 2026, with a press night on Saturday 29 November at 7pm.

Far beyond the Cornish coast, deep beneath the rolling waves lies the magical kingdom of the Seafolk. Merryn, daughter of the Sea King, eagerly awaits her birthday – the day she sees the world above the surface for the very first time.

Drawn towards a fishing boat and longing to discover more, Merryn is captivated by a world of twinkling lights and the charm of the Landfolk’s song. When a sudden storm strikes, she saves Cadan, a young fisherman who is thrown overboard. But, whilst Merryn’s been away, her home has been thrown into turmoil, and her younger brother is missing. Heartbroken, Merryn must choose whether to take a perilous bargain, risking everything to protect those she loves.

This magical new Watermill production of The Little Mermaid weaves together salty sea air, folk and sea shanty inspired songs, conjuring an ethereal world below the waves for this festive season.

Annabelle Aquino (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre, Next to Normal, Studio Theatre, Dominican Republic) will play ‘Merryn’, alongside Tom Babbage (The Two Gentlemen of Verona, RSC, Amandaland, BBC) as ‘Cadan’, Zach Burns (Reception, Leeds Playhouse, Potty The Plant, Edinburgh Festival Fringe) as ‘Kitto’, Lucinda Freeburn (Hamlet, Staffordshire Gatehouse Theatre, One Man, Two Guvnors, New Vic in Stoke) as ‘Senara’, Sophie Kamal (Run It In Disguise, Wilton’s Music Hall, Abigail, Fury Theatre) as ‘Granny Bessy’ and ‘ Granny Ocean’, and Rowan Macpherson (Maiden Voyage, Southwark Playhouse, Babies, The Other Palace) as swing, Jamie Ross (Buddy Holly and the Cricketers, UK tour, A Christmas Carol, Bridge House Theatre) as Onstage MD and Christopher Staines (The Score, Theatre Royal Haymarket and Bath Theatre Royal, Measure for Measure, Minack) as ‘King Taran’ and ‘Captain Trelawney’.

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Elgiva Field, set and costume design by April Dalton, lighting design by Emma Chapman, sound design by Andrea J. Cox, movement direction by Petronella Wiehahn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Candida Caldicot and puppet design by Naomi Oppenheim. The stage management team will be Cat Pewsey (CSM), Caitlin Ravenscroft (DSM), Natalie Toney (ASM), and Ellie Smallbone (ASM). Casting is by Cydney Beech. Eloise Pennycroft and Lixi Chivas will be integrated sign performers, with Lixi also providing audio description.