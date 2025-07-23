Photos: Amara Okereke and Kyle Rowe in ECHO at the King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of Amara Okereke and Kyle Rowe in Susan Eve Haar’s play ECHO. ECHO is directed by Abigail Zealey Bess. The show opened at King’s Head Theatre on 18 July 2025 and will run until 17 August.

At a secluded B&B in upstate New York, a couple arrives to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The room is romantic, garish, off-kilter. So is she. Unstable, sensual, unpredictable - she wants something dangerous. He’s desperate to please her. But as champagne flows and erotic games escalate, the night spirals into something darker, more surreal… until a baby, a blade, and a secret crack everything open.



Twenty years later, another couple returns to the same room to scatter her mother’s ashes. But something lingers in the wallpaper, in the fan's rhythmic hum, in the echoes of the past. She’s never been here before, at least not this version of her…



In this compelling psychological thriller, the ethics of reproductive technology, the performance of intimacy, and the terrifying beauty of being made are thrust under the microscope for all to see.



ECHO has design by Peiyao Wang, lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan, sound design by Julian Starr, video and projection design by Matt Powell, and casting by Nicholas Hockaday.