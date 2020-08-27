Photo Flash: The Bridge Theatre Reopens With BEAT THE DEVIL Performed by Ralph Fiennes

The Bridge Theatre officially reopened its doors today after a hiatus of five and a half months due to the global health crisis.

The Bridge Theatre has officially reopened its doors today (27 August 2020) after a hiatus of five and a half months due to the covid-19 pandemic.

See a photo below of the first audience who attended the 5pm performance of Beat the Devil by David Hare performed by Ralph Fiennes.

The Season, performed in repertoire until 31 October 2020:

Eight of the actors (Monica Dolan, Tamsin Greig, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas and Imelda Staunton) from the series of Alan Bennett's Talking Heads which LTC made for BBC One this summer reprise their performances on The Bridge stage. Three monologues - An Evening with an Immigrant, Quarter Life Crisis and Nine Lives - from Inua Ellams, Yolanda Mercy and Zodwa Nyoni will run alongside them, the first two played by their authors, the third by Lladel Bryant. And to start, David Hare's passionate Beat the Devil about his own experience with the virus and the politics of its handling performed by Ralph Fiennes.

The Bridge has re-opened with a reduced capacity of 250 seats and stringent safety measures. Audiences were invited to book seats with the assurance that, of course, there will be automatic refunds for any performances that can't go ahead.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You