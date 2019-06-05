Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With John Malkovich and the Cast of BITTER WHEAT

David Mamet's new play Bitter Wheat begins previews at the Garrick Theatre in London this Friday 7 June 2019, with a press night on Wednesday 19 June 2019.

John Malkovich plays Barney Fein, Doon Mackichan plays Sondra and Ioanna Kimbrook plays Yung Kim Li with Alexander Arnold as Roberto, Teddy Kempner as Doctor Wald, Matthew Pidgeon as The Writer and Zephryn Taitte as Charles Arthur Brown. (A photograph of the full company with David Mamet can be downloaded from the link above).

Malkovich, one of the world's most revered actors, is best known for his many films including Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich, Con Air and Mulholland Drive. He recently received widespread critical acclaim playing Hercule Poirot in a new BBC TV Agatha Christie adaptation.

The Pulitzer prize winning David Mamet has written some of the most iconic plays of the last 50 years including Sexual Perversity in Chicago, American Buffalo, Glengarry Glen Ross, Speed-the-Plow, and Oleanna.

For more information, please see www.bitterwheatplay.com

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks





