Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of THE ARGUMENT

Aug. 9, 2019  

Get a first look at Theatre Royal Bath Productions' premiere of William Boyd's The Argument, directed by Christopher Luscombe. The Argument is a darkly comic play that delves into what it is to dispute with those we love and offers a biting take on human dynamics, starring Felicity Kendal, Sarah Earnshaw, Esh Alladi, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Harrison and Alice Orr-Ewing. The production runs in the Main House until 24 August with opening night for press on 14 August.

Pip and Meredith are having a disagreement about a film they've just seen when Pip's phone rings and a full-scale row about their marriage breaks out. In the course of ten arguments, we follow the repercussions, as Meredith's parents, Chloe and Frank, her best-friend Jane, and Pip's best-friend Tony, take sides and end up embroiled in arguments of their own. Vitriolic, razor-sharp and veracious, the arguments rake over past prejudices, expose unjust judgements and reveal difficult truths.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan



