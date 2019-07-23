Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of MALORY TOWERS

Check out photos for the national tour of Emma Rice's adaptation of Enid Blyton's MALORY TOWERS. The show officially opens this Thursday 25 July at The Passenger Shed in Bristol, running there until 18 August 2019. The tour then continues until 5 October 2019.

Nostalgic, naughty and perfect for now, MALORY TOWERS is the original 'Girl Power' story, filled with high jinks, high drama and high spirits, all set to sensational live music and breathtaking animation.

Darrell Rivers is starting school with an eager mind and fierce heart. Unfortunately she also has a quick temper! Can she learn to tolerate the infuriating Gwendoline Lacey, or value the kind-hearted Sally Hope? Can she save the school play and rescue terrified Mary Lou from the grip of a raging storm? If she can do these things anywhere, she will do them at Malory Towers!

The cast includes Rebecca Collingwood as Gwendoline Lacey, Mirabelle Gremaud as Irene Bartlett, Vinnie Heaven as Bill Robinson, Izuka Hoyle as Darrell Rivers, Renee Lamb as Alicia Johns, Francesca Mills as Sally Hope and Rose Shalloo as Mary Lou Atkinson.

MALORY TOWERS is adapted and directed by Emma Rice, with set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Malcolm Rippeth, sound and video by Simon Baker and original music by Ian Ross.





