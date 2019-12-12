Photo Flash: First Look at THE RED SHOES at Sadler's Wells

New Adventures has announced that Adam Cooper and Ashley Shaw will star in the return of Matthew Bourne's double Olivier award-winning, smash hit production of "THE RED SHOES". a seven-week Christmas season at Sadler's Wells, London, from Tuesday 3 December to Sunday 19 January 2020.

Dominic North as 'Julian', Liam Mower as 'Ivan', Michela Meazza as 'Irina', Glenn Graham as 'Grischa' and Cordelia Braithwaite who also plays 'Victoria Page'.

World famous, dancer, actor and choreographer, Adam Cooper returns to New Adventures after more than 20 years, to play the iconic role of Svengali-like Impresario 'Boris Lermontov'; and one of New Adventures much loved stars, Ashley Shaw, returns to the role of 'Victoria Page' having first created it for the 2016 World Premiere Season.

This will be the third time Adam Cooper has collaborated with Matthew Bourne. He first worked with Matthew in 1995 to create the iconic role of 'The Swan' in "Swan Lake". He played the role in London, New York, LA and Japan, for which he won a Time Out Award, Evening Standard Award, Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer and a received a Tony Award Nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Adam returned to work with Matthew Bourne a second time in 1997, creating the role of 'The Pilot' in "Cinderella" in London and LA. He also famously portrayed 'grown up Billy' dancing as 'The Swan' in the

2000 film "Billy Elliot". Adam's many theatre credits include "Singin' in the Rain", "On Your Toes" and "Guys and Dolls".

Ashley Shaw has most recently performed in the title role of Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella" in the UK, China, Japan and America. For her role as 'Victoria Page' in "THE RED SHOES" she won the Hospital Club 100 award for Theatre and Performance 2017 and the Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Female Performance 2017. Her other credits for New Adventures include: 'Aurora' in "Sleeping Beauty"; 'Lana' in "The Car Man"; 'Kim Boggs' in "Edward Scissorhands" and 'Princess Sugar' in "Nutcracker!".

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne's triumphant adaptation of the legendary film returns in 2019, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences across the UK and the USA.

"THE RED SHOES" is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, "THE RED SHOES" is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





