Peter Joback Will Perform at London's Cadogan Hall in September

Peter Jöback, the multiplatinum selling artist and one of Sweden's biggest stars, has announced his return to the UK for a rare live show at London's Cadogan Hall on Sunday 22 September 2024. Tickets will be available via pre-sale on Thursday 9 May at 10am for fans who sign up via peterjoback.com, with tickets on general sale from Friday 10 May at 10am via FW-Live.com and cadoganhall.com.



With an incredible career that has seen Peter Jöback collaborate with global icons such as Sia, the B52's Kate Pierson, Gale Ann Dorsey and the legendary Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, he is now at the pinnacle of his career with his critically acclaimed album ‘ATLAS'.



Featuring 10 original songs, ‘ATLAS' is undoubtably Peter's most important work to date produced by singer-songwriter Ed Hardcourt. A culmination of all he has been through throughout his life and career, and what he has learnt along the way, each evocative track draws inspiration from his own life experiences, both the joyful and sorrowful – all written alongside Ed Hardcourt and Kathryn Williams.



‘ATLAS' sees Peter continue his longstanding tradition of working with incredible singer-songwriters. The album features a stunning duet with hitmaker Sophie Ellis Bextor, the track Punch Drunk is a beautiful ballad combining Peter's powerful vocals with Sophie's gentle voice. Peter also duets with producer Ed Harcourt on Modern Man, a punchy rock number with a powerful message on mental health. Another critically acclaimed track is The Game, bringing to mind The Beatles and hints of British 70's music.

Peter Said: “After 50 years on planet Earth, I finally fully learned to embrace my history - all the beauty and the broken things that have been in my life - and today I wear it like a crown with pride! It's all that has shaped me and made me the man I am today. I carry the world on my shoulders with ease and strength and I look forward to getting older and seeing what the world still has to offer me - a feeling I wish to inspire to others.”



Tickets for Cadogan Hall on 22 September 2024 will go on pre-sale on Thursday 9 May, while general sale will take place on Friday 10 May. ATLAS is out now.

