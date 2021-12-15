Performances of FORCE MAJEURE at Donmar Warehouse Cancelled Until December 29

Despite robust measures in place, a number of members of the company of FORCE MAJEURE at Donmar Warehouse have confirmed cases of Covid-19 and are isolating in line with government guidelines. Performances of FORCE MAJEURE are cancelled until Wednesday 29 December.

Ticket holders for cancelled performances will receive communications from the Box Office.

Michael Longhurst, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director said "It is sadly ironic that we must cancel performances of this brilliantly funny show titled Force Majeure because of a... force majeure event. We were so excited to begin previewing this brand new stage adaptation and cannot wait to reopen the production as soon as possible. The safety of our performers, staff and audiences is our priority and we look forward to welcoming you back after Christmas. We send solidarity to everyone in our industry at this time."

For more information visit: https://www.donmarwarehouse.com/