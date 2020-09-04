Paul Whitehouse Explains ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES Cast's Silent Stand in Honor of the Theatre Industry

The cast joined together outside the Theatre Royal Haymarket on September 3 to make a 15 minute socially-distanced silent stand.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, up to 30 members of the cast and crew of Only Fools and Horses The Musical joined together outside the Theatre Royal Haymarket on September 3 to make a 15 minute socially-distanced silent stand.

This is to show solidarity with those in the UK theatre industry who have lost their jobs and received no government support, to highlight the lack of government guidance for the reopening of theatres, and to implore the Government to provide the industry with a date when theatres can reopen without social distancing.

Paul Whitehouse, co-writer of the show, told The Guardian, "This stand is to highlight the plight of everyone who works in the theatre industry: the front-of-house staff, box office, bar staff, cleaners, ushers, maintenance workers as well as the stage crew and cast, producers, writers, set designers, directors, lighting and sound designers, art departments, production teams, makeup and wigs, costume, carpenters, marketing, musicians and musical directors."

Whitehouse also had the virus just before the country went on lockdown.

"I felt a bit rough but I was fine after less than a week," he said. "At the time the narrative was, it's in Italy, it's on its way here. I've got heart problems, but all I felt was a bit rough."

