Parabolic Theatre Launches Theatre Gaming Experience BRIDGE COMMAND

Fusing the latest gaming technology with live theatre, Bridge Command, developed by leading interactive theatre company Parabolic, will challenge the public to become the Bridge crew of a fully functioning starship where they must work together to defend humanity from disaster when the experience opens its doors in London next year.

Participants will co-operatively fly a spaceship through a series of thrilling missions within a sci-fi story full of mystery and intrigue. The spectacular, custom-built, spaceship set will be fully integrated with bridge simulation software, meaning that whatever takes place in the simulation, from an enemy attack to a ship malfunction, will directly impact the physical set causing systems to break and sparks to fly. Audiences will be fully immersed in the physical environment without the need for a VR headset or other wearable technology.

Crew members will take on different roles and complete a variety of tasks including diplomatic negotiations with the characters they meet along the way and fixing and maintaining the ship. The experience's episodic format means participants have the chance to become the stars of their own ongoing sci-fi show where events and decisions from previous missions will be remembered and influence the content of return visits. Stand-alone visits are also welcome in this immersive interactive adventure.

Fans who can't wait until the experience opens in 2024 to test themselves will find a taster of what to expect at the Bridge Command stand at this weekend's Comic Con at London's Excel Centre. Visitors to the stand will be able to play a short demo of the bridge simulation game that powers the experience.

Owen Kingston, Artistic Director of Parabolic Theatre said, “We're thrilled to announce that Bridge Command will open next year. We really think there's nothing out there like this experience – the level of audience agency is extreme, and the stories we tell are full of the sort of moral complexity that science fiction does really well. The show also fosters a strong sense of community amongst participants, so whether you come as a group of friends or join with strangers you will be empowered as a group to be the best versions of yourselves and step up and be the heroes. What's even better is that you can keep returning to experience a whole season of stories that place your team at the centre of the action''

Parabolic Theatre has been at the forefront of fringe interactive experiences since 2016. The work they make is beyond mere immersive spectacle and aims to explore the social and political issues of the age, in creative and historically connected ways. Parabolic shows are highly interactive and responsive to audiences that choose to participate. They believe that audience agency is at the heart of what makes an experience immersive, and so they always try to offer the freedom to actively explore and contribute – interacting with the space, the performers and other audience members. Parabolic's audiences are given a purpose for being present within the show and have the capacity to influence the narrative and outcomes. Led by Artistic Director Owen Kingston, Parabolic welcomes a variety of artistic associates to collaborate on shows and events, as writers, directors, designers, game masters and performers.