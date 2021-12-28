PHOTO: Catherine Tyldesley Shares Message After Winning ITV'S ALL STAR MUSICALS With CATS Performance

Catherine Tyldesley officially won ITV's All Star Musicals after a performance of Memory from the musical Cats. The actor, who is currently pregnant, shared an emotional message on her Instagram account following the win.

"What an amazing experience that was!! My heart feels so full right now," she writes. "Thank you darling audience to all who voted for me- so greatly appreciated! I can't bloody believe it! Trophy has pride of place back home- it'll be treasured! I can't wait to tell my little girl that she was in my tummy when I played Grizabella."

Tyldesley is an actress, comedian and model known for her roles as Iris Moss in the BBC drama Lilies, Eva Price on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street from 2011 to 2018 and Karen Norris in BBC One sitcom Scarborough in 2019. No stranger to television competition shows, in 2019, Tyldesley participated in the seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Johannes Radebe.