Original Studio Cast Recording Of GUY FAWKES THE MUSICAL Out Now

West End stars Adam Pearce and Francesca Leyland lead professional cast.

The creative team behind this new musical are delighted to announce the release of the double Studio Cast Recording of Guy Fawkes the Musical, featuring Adam Pearce as the infamous: Guy Fawkes (Theatre credits, include: Prince of Egypt, Evita, Sunset Boulevard). Supported by a professional cast, including Francesca Leyland (LES MISERABLES, The Light Princess), Sandy Grigelis (Sister Act, Now That's What I Call The 80's) and Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton) available now on Double CD & iTunes.

Since 2017, the creative team behind Guy Fawkes the Musical have been busy writing and recording nearly 30 newly orchestrated songs, bringing together a professional team of 25+ vocalists and musicians. In the light of the ongoing pandemic and the toll it had taken on live theatre, the team hope to offer musical fans a new musical to enjoy from the comfort and safety of home. This new musical is based on the 1840 novel 'Guy Fawkes or the Gunpowder Treason' by William Harrison Ainsworth, adapted for stage by Ben Durkin (Music), Terry Newman (Book & Lyrics), David T Rolleston (Additional Lyrics) and Mike Saunders (Orchestrations). The tale aims to show that each generation can find something different in the Fawkes story, whether it sits as one of the most important moments in British history, or resides simply as a symbol of an annual celebration. At the heart of this story the show explores how religious tolerance and understanding are as current today as they were in both Ainsworth's time and at the time of Fawkes' failed insurrection - events that 'must not be forgot'.

Orchestrated, recorded and mixed by Mike Saunders at The Playroom, Arundel, West Sussex (UK) and mastered by Andy Walter at Abbey Road Studios, this double album release will be available from today - 5 November 2020. (Running 95 Minutes).

"Remember, Remember the 5th of November..."

For more information visit www.guyfawkesmusical.co.uk.

