New casting has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty's Theatre from Monday 31 July 2023. The Phantom of the Opera is currently booking until Saturday 2 March 2024.

Lily Kerhoas joins the company as Christine Daaé, with Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi and Maiya Hikasa as Meg Giry. Continuing in the show will be Jon Robyns as The Phantom, Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta Giudicelli, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin and Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Paige Blankson.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Federica Basile, Corina Clark, Michael Colbourne, Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Melanie Gowie, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Samuel Haughton, Thomas Holdsworth, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, Tim Morgan, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, Ralph Watts, Simon Whitaker, and Andrew York.

Lily Kerhoas made her West End debut as Cosette in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, continuing with Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre. Originally from Paris, France, Lily trained at the Royal Academy of Music.

Joe Griffiths-Brown has most recently appeared in the West End company of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre, and previously in Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

David Kristopher-Brown returns to The Phantom of the Opera having first been part of the production between 2007 and 2008. His other West End credits include The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre and The Blues Brothers Xmas Special at the Arts Theatre. His other theatre credits include The Phantom of the Opera: In Concert in Guernsey, Sister Act – The Musical at Kilworth House Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors at Webster's Theatre, Glasgow, Sweeney Todd at the Union Theatre, and Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow.

Maiya Hikasa's theatrical credits include Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre and the international Tour of Cats.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Since opening in London in 1986, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has played to over 160 million people in 41 countries, 186 cities and in 18 languages. When the show reopened post COVID, the entire London production was rebuilt and staged by the new creative team who have taken on the brilliant original work done by Hal Prince, Gillian Lynne and Maria Bjornson who are sadly no longer with us. The revised production garnered rave reviews and full houses again, ensuring that this legendary musical, which celebrates its phenomenal 37th birthday in October 2023, will continue to reign at His Majesty's Theatre in the West End for many years to come.

Outside London, the Phantom continues to enthral audiences around the world with the original production playing in Japan, Korea and on a World Tour (currently in China). In addition, Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production, which has just completed a record-breaking run in Australia at the Sydney Opera House, will open in Vienna in March 2024 and two exciting productions by new creative teams have opened recently, with a successful Greek production now en route to the Middle East, and an Italian production that opens this week in Trieste soon moving to Spain for a residency in Madrid.