Theatre503 Appoints Six New Board Members

Theatre503 has announced the appointment of five new Trustees plus an Associate Trustee. They join Theatre503’s Board in supporting Theatre503’s leadership - Artistic Director & CEO Lisa Spirling and Executive Director Emily Carewe - and team as the company continues an exciting period of expansion and innovation including the development of the 503Studio at Nine Elms.

Theatre503 is now recruiting for a new Chair to lead this Board, to succeed Erica Whyman who is stepping down from the role after 10 years.

Representing a valuable range of backgrounds and expertise, the newly appointed Theare503 trustees are:

Joshua Chua is a theatre fundraiser, currently Head of Trusts and Grants at Donmar Warehouse. Joshua says: “It is an honour to join the board of Theatre503, a brilliant organisation which has launched so many exceptional playwrights and early career artists, and plays an essential role in the UK’s theatre ecosystem.”

Pippa Hill is Head of New Work at RSC. Pippa says: “I have loved and admired the work of Theatre 503 for twenty years. The company’s unique talent and energy in finding, supporting and producing the best emerging playwrights is unparalleled. It is a huge honour to join the company as a Trustee.”

Naomi Kerbel is a Communications expert, currently Communications Director for SEC Newgate and former broadcast journalist. Naomi says: “I'm excited to tell (and sell!) the story of why 503 is a vital, beautiful piece in the cultural jigsaw puzzle of the UK.”

Kandy Rohmann is an actor, writer and producer, her plays include The Divine Art of Letting Go at Theatre503. Kandy says: “I’m looking forward to helping highlight and promote the amazing work of Theatre503, so it garners the attention and recognition it so rightfully deserves.”

Cerian Walsh was an investment banker and is now Commercial Director at IWA. Cerian says: “I am truly excited to be part of such a nurturing and culturally significant institution and look forward to helping Theatre503 reach even greater heights over the coming years.”

Tian Brown-Sampson (Associate Trustee) is a director, producer, movement director, writer, dramaturg, translator, facilitator, and former Theatre503 Resident Associate Producer. Tian says: “For many years 503 had been a home to me and so many others, provided me a space to grow and flourish, and continued to invest in my evolution as a cultural and artistic leader; so it is the greatest pleasure to return in this capacity to be part of this next phase of Theatre503’s tremendous legacy in serving its community and artists.”

The new Trustees join the Board with immediate effect, alongside its existing members, Erica Whyman (Chair), Royce Bell (Vice-Chair), Emma Rees (Vice-Chair), Ollie Raggett, Zena Tuitt-Collins, Eleanor Lloyd, Roy Williams and Jack Tilbury.

Erica Whyman on Theatre503’s new Trustees: ‘I am delighted to announce these wonderful new Trustees. We ran a very competitive process and were delighted by the interest and enthusiasm for our work. These brilliant human beings bring a fantastic level of professional skill and expertise, from fundraising to brand development, storytelling and commercial ingenuity to change leadership. They also share a passion for nurturing new, diverse talent, and for making a profound difference in our communities. They will be invaluable as Theatre503 enters a period of growth and of innovation. They will provide very strong and flexible foundations for a new Chair to lead this mighty organisation into its next iteration.’

Erica Whyman on the role of Theatre503 Chair: ‘I have loved being Chair of Theatre503. It has been a privilege and a pleasure. Serving as Chair has kept me close to and inspired by artists at the very beginning of their career and able to engage in a wide-ranging and courageous dialogue about the future of playwriting, about how we become a truly inclusive industry, and about how we imagine new business models and new ways of working so that theatre can thrive. I can guarantee that my successor as Chair will be inspired, nourished and stretched by this youthful, ambitious and daring team. I encourage anyone interested in applying – you could make a real difference.’