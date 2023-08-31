London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Save up to 23% on tickets for the iconic show

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 2 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo 4 Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for The Phantom of The Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera has returned to its home, His Majesty’s Theatre London. 

Experience the thrill of the West End’s most haunting love story, starring Jon Robyns as The Phantom, Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé and Matt Blaker as Raoul. 

The Phantom Awaits…

London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for The Phantom of The Opera

Was £45 - Now £35
Was £69 - Now £55

Valid on all performances Tuesday - Thursday evenings and Wednesday matinees from 05 September 2023 - 30 November 2023.
(Excl. Friday, Saturdays and Mondays and all performances w/c 23 October 2023)

The Phantom of the Opera





RELATED STORIES

1
LISTEN: 2022 Recording of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Title Song Photo
LISTEN: 2022 Recording of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Title Song

Andrew Lloyd Webber has released an all new cast recording of the title track from The Phantom of the Opera! The recording features the 2022 West End cast, which is led by Lucy St Louis and Killian Donnelly. Listen to the track here!

2
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Release New West End Recording Photo
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Release New West End Recording

3
Review Roundup: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns to London Photo
Review Roundup: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns to London

The Phantom of the Opera has officially returned to London, in a slightly reworked production, starring Killian Donnelly and Lucy St. Louis.

4
BWW Review: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Her Majestys Theatre Photo
BWW Review: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Her Majesty's Theatre

They say there's no business like show business. Well, they should change that to there's no show quite like The Phantom of the Opera! The infamous story of the opera ghost and his on/off love affair with the soaring soprano lands as well today as it did back in 1986.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Brand-new Initiative VOICEBOX Announces First Cohort for 2023Brand-new Initiative VOICEBOX Announces First Cohort for 2023
Jake Shears to Make BBC Proms Debut Alongside Rufus WainwrightJake Shears to Make BBC Proms Debut Alongside Rufus Wainwright
London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERALondon Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
'The Music Would Stick With Me for The Rest of My Life': Guest Blog by Producer Blair Russell on The Long Road to Bring FOR TONIGHT to the Stage'The Music Would Stick With Me for The Rest of My Life': Guest Blog by Producer Blair Russell on The Long Road to Bring FOR TONIGHT to the Stage

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You