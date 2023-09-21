Interview: 'It's Really Bizarre But So Amazing': Actor David Kristopher-Brown on Returning to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA after 16 Years

The Phantom of the Opera has been playing at His Majesty’s Theatre on The West End for 37 years and shows no signs of stopping! The hit musical has been performed to audiences worldwide but still remains in its iconic location in London with a range of actors performing the roles over the past several decades.

BroadwayWorld recently had the chance to speak with David Kristopher-Brown, who returns to play Ubaldo Piangi sixteen years after he was a member of the The Phantom of the Opera ensemble in the very same theatre. We discussed coming back to His Majesty’s Theatre, some of his favourite scenes in the show, and even how The Phantom of the Opera and High School Musical may be more similar than you think!

Can you tell us a bit about your journey with Phantom of the Opera?

Absolutely! My first time in The Phantom of The Opera, I had just graduated college, so it was like 16 years ago. I had just graduated, and a few months later, I was lucky enough to book the show. I was in the ensemble and I was a second cover of Piangi. So it's been wild to come to this place!

What's it like returning to the role 16 years later?

So strange! [Laughs] But in the best possible way. In some ways, it was so long ago that it feels like a TV show that I watched, the memories of that time. I hope I've grown up as a person in 16 years, and so much has changed! But it's the same building because it's an iconic show that's been in the same building for 37 years. So you go back and it is literally the same rooms. It's really bizarre but so amazing. To get to play the role full-time is a gift as well.

Do you find that you've been able to remember your way around pretty quickly?

In a weird way, I feel like I remember the layout of the building quite well. But it was quite strange because there was just sections that I never used to really go to. My dressing room was on the third floor, so I never went to the first and second floors. And now my dressing room’s on the second floor, it's just really odd! The bits I used to go in, I remember really well, but there was whole sections that were black spots in my brain that I never used to go to.

What has it been like to be part of such an iconic show?

Amazing. I know I said it before, but it really does feel like a gift. It feels really special. When we were doing rehearsals, in the evening, sometimes I'd be able to go and watch the show and see other people experiencing it, sometimes for the first time, sometimes coming back. It really makes you realise how special the show is to people. And so I feel a responsibility. But at the same time, it's just so exciting! My wife had never seen the show before. So she saw the show for the first time when I was in it. She obviously knew it because I had experience with it as well . . .

She's heard you rehearsing! [Laughs]

Yeah! But also talking about the time I was in it, it was my first job, and I was really lucky to do it. And I still feel that. So we've talked about it for a long time - we've been together for twelve years. So she's heard about it, and then now, to be in it, for her to come and see it, it's amazingly cool, but so bizarre. It just feels really special. And there's a real love for the show there for everyone from the creative team to the people in the show. People really want to make it the best show that it can be, so that that feels special as well.

And what is it about The Phantom of the Opera that you think draws so many people to it?

I have to say the music because it's just so beautiful! That score . . . I feel like I never really heard the score until I started rehearsals the first time around. That overture is one of my favourite pieces of music ever. And it's so romantic as well! There are very few unashamedly romantic shows right now that are just about the romance, and rightly so - there should be shows about all different things. Not that this is particularly a relationship that you would want to model relationships on! [Laughs] But, what I think people love about it is the romance of it, and that is awesome that people lean into that. So that's probably part of it as well.

Hannibal Scene

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

For those unfamiliar with the show, can you go into a little bit more detail about your character, Ubaldo Piangi?

I play Ubaldo Piangi. He is the lead opera tenor of the opera house where the show is set. And he's part comic relief and part antagonist in that he's a double team with Carlotta, who is the prima donna, the opera diva, whom Christine, the lead character, is challenging. So they don't see eye to eye on a lot of things. Not necessarily a bad character, but they clash a bit because they don't always have the same opinions on how things should be done. I think a lot of the time, Carlotta does get a rap as being one of the “baddies,” but ultimately, she's just an amazing performer who's having the limelight stolen from her a bit.

Yeah, my friend jokes she’s like Sharpay in High School Musical!

Yes! Why did I never see that before?

[Laughs] It's so true, though! She's just a good singer!

Absolutely. She's talented and has been there forever, putting in the work. Not to say Christine's not talented! But you don't want to feel the rug from under someone's feet, you know?

So you're playing a pretty similar character to the one you played in The Play That Goes Wrong, Robert Grove. What is that like?

I really love that you thought that! I love that they have an idea of themselves that doesn't necessarily line up with who they actually are in real life. What was nice when we started rehearsals for Phantom was that Seth [Skylar-Heyn], our director, was like, “We want to make sure that it doesn't come across like he's not talented, because he is talented. He might be a bit of an idiot! [Laughs] Whereas with Robert, he thinks he's way more talented than he actually is. So there's a little bit of a difference there. But I think they do have that, “I can do anything, I can save anything. If I'm on stage, we're okay.” And I love that. They’re so much fun to play!

Do you find you have a preference for more dramatic musicals like The Phantom of the Opera or farces like The Play That Goes Wrong?

I don’t know! I feel like they all have their place. When you do one for a while, you always want the other. Phantom would be seen as a more “serious” musical. But for me, luckily, I get to come in and be funny. Not that he [Piangi] thinks he's funny, obviously. But he just tells everyone off for things and feels outraged that anyone would question him at any point. Even when he's getting the words wrong, it’s like, “I’m singing now, my voice is great. Can you just let me get to the big note?” So it's nice to give a little bit of lightness to that as well. So I feel like I get the best of both worlds in this one. But he does take himself quite seriously, which can be fun!

Would you say that you have a favourite scene in the show?

It changes! I really like the sitzprobe, which is where they're rehearsing the Phantom’s opera, because it’s such fun. Again, it's that thing of he thinks he's right, but he's clearly getting it wrong. And everyone else knows - not only in the room, but the audience knows that he's getting it wrong. He's just so adamant that he's right, even when there's a real sense of danger. There's a threat that the Phantom could be watching, and everyone's like, “Please just get this right!” And he still gets it wrong. And then he has the audacity to tell off the répétiteur because he thinks he’s right. It's the prime example of his ego.

Would you say that's also your favourite scene to watch as an audience member?

I don't know! It's fun to watch. I love The Final Lair. I think the music in that is stunning. And dramatically, so much going on. You see different people playing all three of those parts [The Phantom, Christine, and Raoul] and so much can change with a slight difference in interpretation, which is what it's all about, really. We're so lucky that we

Jon Robyns as the Phantom

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

have so many talented people playing those parts - Jon [Robyns] is incredible, and Lily [Kerhoas] and Joe [Griffiths-Brown]. But then we've had Ralph [Watts], who's one of the cover Raouls, on recently, who's amazing. James Gant, who's the first cover Phantom has been on. Paige [Blankson] as well, who's the alternate Christine. We've only been there for like six weeks, so not all the covers have been on yet. But of the people I've seen on, everyone is just so talented! And it's so nice to see those little nuances change, whether someone's more assertive with a certain character or holds back a little bit. It just changes everything. It's great. That's probably my favourite to watch.

If you could play any character for a performance, who would it be and why?

That’s so difficult! There's so many good ones! I mean, Phantom, right? But also, the managers [Monsieur Andre and Monsieur Firmin] are so fun. And Carlotta . . . If I have to pick one, Phantom, just because of that vocal . . . And to get to stand on top of the pegasus as well. It's scary but fun!

What do you hope audiences take away from The Phantom of the Opera?

I hope that they are able to invest in a story for two hours and just be completely transported into this world. They can forget their worries for a couple of hours. That's what theatre is about, just being able to enjoy seeing something else and being transported and taken away from your worries.

And finally, how would you describe The Phantom of the Opera in one word?

This is going to be the dad joke coming out of me . . . Phantastic with the “ph!”

