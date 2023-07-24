New British Musical KIN Comes to Theatro Technis in November

Emil Dale on behalf of Factory Playhouse Productions Ltd has revealed that the new British musical Kin will have a staged concert run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King’s Cross from 1-4 November (Press Night: 2 November).

When a controversial cult leader buys an old ranch in a small town in southern America, tensions with the local townsfolk reach boiling point! As the conflict escalates, the shocking depths of their clash are exposed, with a startling revelation: Noah, the mayor's son, has found himself entangled in the cult's grip.

Inspired by true events that took place in 1980s America and featuring an original 1980s pop-inspired score, the musical written by Emil Dale & Stefan Kelk will be performed in a staged concert form in the King’s Cross based converted church in London featuring design by Justin Williams and casting by Claire Cassidy for Debbie O’Brien Casting.

Joseph Peacock, who is currently appearing in the UK tour of Titanic the Musical, will lead the production in the role of Noah. Peacock trained at Dale’s Emil Dale Academy and his credits include originating the role of Donny Osmond in the musical The Osmonds, playing the role of Young Gideon on the US tour in Sting’s musical The Last Ship and understudying and playing the role of Tink in the West End production of the musical Bat Out of Hell.

Emil Dale said of today’s announcement, “We just cannot wait for audiences to step into the extraordinary world of 'KIN’! The creative team will be fine-tuning the production during its run and we invite you to become an integral part of its evolution through feedback! We hope the way people engage with the material will inform the future life and hopefully even the future home of this brand-new British Musical!”

The concept album for Kin is available on all streaming platforms including SPOTIFY - APPLE MUSIC - AMAZON MUSIC. Tickets for the production are now available for priority members with general sale on 31st July at 10:00am via Click Here.