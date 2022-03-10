Netflix Series CALL MY AGENT to Be Developed Into A Musical

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, the hit Netflix series Call My Agent is being developed into a musical.a??

The production is currently in development and aiming a??for late 2024 West End bow. According to Baz, the show's producer, Michel Feller, granted rights for show to be "freely adapted" to the stage

The hit French series Call My Agent! and its British adaptation, follow the staff of a talent agency as they hustle to keep clients happy after the abrupt death of their founder - all while juggling their own personal and love lives.