Ncuti Gatwa in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is Coming to Cinemas in 2025

National Theatre Live has announced the cinematic release of The National Theatre's forthcoming revival of The Importance of Being Earnest, bringing the new interpretation of the classic play to audiences worldwide in 2025.

Oscar Wilde's most celebrated comedy The Importance of Being Earnest directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi) will be released to cinemas on 20 February 2025. Three-time Olivier Award-winner, Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Doctor Who) is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education), Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs, Blues for an Alabama Sky), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women, Sharp Objects), and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) in this joyful reimagining.

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack (Hugh Skinner) lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy (Ncuti Gatwa) adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

This production will be filmed live from The National Theatre's Lyttelton stage where it is playing from 20 November 2024 – 25 January 2025.

The Importance of Being Earnest will be released exclusively in cinemas and audiences can find their nearest screening at theimportanceofbeingearnest.ntlive.com.

