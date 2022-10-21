Michael O'Reilly and Kira Malou Will Lead DIRTY DANCING When it Returns to the West End in 2023

Following its record-breaking run earlier this year, Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage shimmies and shakes its way back to the Dominion Theatre in 2023 for a limited time only. Reprising their roles from the 2022 West End cast, Michael O'Reilly (West Side Story, Leicester Curve; Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies, Theatre Royal Plymouth) and Kira Malou (Fame, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre; Penny on Mars, Disney Plus) step once again into the dancing shoes of Johnny and Baby. O'Reilly made his professional debut straight from drama school in the role of Johnny in the 2018 tour.

Producer Karl Sydow is especially thrilled to welcome back a number of former cast members who have been fantastic in the show and are sure to delight the fans once again in 2023: Charlotte Gooch (Singin' in the Rain, UK Tour) who returns to the role of Penny Johnson, Georgina Castle (Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre) as Lisa Houseman, alongside Lynden Edwards (A Little Night Music, Garrick Theatre) as Jake Houseman, Jackie Morrison (The Last Ship, US tour) as Marjorie Houseman, Colin Charles (We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre) as Tito Suarez, Michael Remick (Follies, National Theatre) as Max Kellerman and Tony Stansfield (Little Women, Hope Mill Theatre) as Mr Schumacher.

Joining them in Dirty Dancing for the first time are Danny Colligan (Les MisÃ©rables, Sondheim Theatre) as Billy Kostecki, Alastair Crosswell (Singin' in the Rain, UK Tour) as Neil Kellerman and Lydia Sterling, making her West End debut as Elizabeth.

Completing the cast are Chrissy Brooke, Inez Budd, Lily Laight, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Callum Fitzgerald, Nathan Ryles, Joel Benjamin, Shaquille Brush, Carly Miles, Ben Middleton, Lee Nicholson, Ayden Morgan, Miles Russell, Tom Parsons, Morgan Burgess, Tom Mussell, Christopher Fry and Charlotte Coggin who returns after making her surprise West End debut early in 2022 in Dirty Dancing when she went from working as an usher at the Dominion to starring on its stage overnight!

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the hit film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny. Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart-stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is once again directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan) and choreographed by Austin Wilks (Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage, UK tour and Dominion Theatre).

The creative team are completed by Lighting Designer Valerio Tiberi (Ghost the Musical, Italian national tour), Sound Designer Chris Whybrow (Carousel/Half a Sixpence, Kilworth House Theatre) and Supervising Musical Director Richard John (Legally Blonde, Savoy Theatre; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Savoy Theatre).