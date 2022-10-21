Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael O'Reilly and Kira Malou Will Lead DIRTY DANCING When it Returns to the West End in 2023

Performances run Saturday 21st January â€“ Saturday 29th April 2023.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022 Â 
Michael O'Reilly and Kira Malou Will Lead DIRTY DANCING When it Returns to the West End in 2023

Following its record-breaking run earlier this year, Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage shimmies and shakes its way back to the Dominion Theatre in 2023 for a limited time only. Reprising their roles from the 2022 West End cast, Michael O'Reilly (West Side Story, Leicester Curve; Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies, Theatre Royal Plymouth) and Kira Malou (Fame, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre; Penny on Mars, Disney Plus) step once again into the dancing shoes of Johnny and Baby. O'Reilly made his professional debut straight from drama school in the role of Johnny in the 2018 tour.

Producer Karl Sydow is especially thrilled to welcome back a number of former cast members who have been fantastic in the show and are sure to delight the fans once again in 2023: Charlotte Gooch (Singin' in the Rain, UK Tour) who returns to the role of Penny Johnson, Georgina Castle (Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre) as Lisa Houseman, alongside Lynden Edwards (A Little Night Music, Garrick Theatre) as Jake Houseman, Jackie Morrison (The Last Ship, US tour) as Marjorie Houseman, Colin Charles (We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre) as Tito Suarez, Michael Remick (Follies, National Theatre) as Max Kellerman and Tony Stansfield (Little Women, Hope Mill Theatre) as Mr Schumacher.

Joining them in Dirty Dancing for the first time are Danny Colligan (Les MisÃ©rables, Sondheim Theatre) as Billy Kostecki, Alastair Crosswell (Singin' in the Rain, UK Tour) as Neil Kellerman and Lydia Sterling, making her West End debut as Elizabeth.

Completing the cast are Chrissy Brooke, Inez Budd, Lily Laight, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Callum Fitzgerald, Nathan Ryles, Joel Benjamin, Shaquille Brush, Carly Miles, Ben Middleton, Lee Nicholson, Ayden Morgan, Miles Russell, Tom Parsons, Morgan Burgess, Tom Mussell, Christopher Fry and Charlotte Coggin who returns after making her surprise West End debut early in 2022 in Dirty Dancing when she went from working as an usher at the Dominion to starring on its stage overnight!

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the hit film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny. Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart-stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is once again directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan) and choreographed by Austin Wilks (Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage, UK tour and Dominion Theatre).

The creative team are completed by Lighting Designer Valerio Tiberi (Ghost the Musical, Italian national tour), Sound Designer Chris Whybrow (Carousel/Half a Sixpence, Kilworth House Theatre) and Supervising Musical Director Richard John (Legally Blonde, Savoy Theatre; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Savoy Theatre).



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Matt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' ResignationMatt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' Resignation
October 20, 2022

In response to PM Liz Truss resigning, political satirist Matt Forde (Spitting Image, British Scandal, The Last Leg, Have I Got News For You) has changed the title of his latest stand-up show to Goodbye Liz from Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right for the final two performances of his biggest tour to date at the Bloomsbury Theatre.
CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in DecemberCHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in December
October 20, 2022

Direct from a sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mischief today announces a one night only London performance of their new laugh-out-loud and thoughtful comedy CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE at The Other Palace on Monday 5 December at 7.30pm.
Photos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in LondonPhotos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London
October 20, 2022

All new production photos have been released forÂ Magic Mike LiveÂ at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London, booking until 2 July 2023.
THE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This DecemberTHE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This December
October 20, 2022

The Two Brewers Annual Adult Panto will this year beÂ The Wizard of Poz: Defying Bigotry,Â presented by The Cabaret Geek, with a festive run at the popular Clapham cabaret venue from 7-9, 14-16 and 21-22 December 2022.Â Â 
THE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World ServiceTHE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World Service
October 20, 2022

Toby Jones, Harriet Walter and Noah Alexander to star in The Dark Is Rising from the BBC World Service, adapted by writer Robert Macfarlane and ComplicitÃ©'s Simon McBurney