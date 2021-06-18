Mazz Murray, Richard Trinder, Neil Moors, Stephen Beckett, and More Set For West End Return of MAMMA MIA!

The global smash hit musical Mamma Mia! will return to London's West End at the Novello Theatre on 25 August 2021.

Judy Craymer said, "We cannot wait to get the full theatrical experience of Mamma Mia! back into the West End and what better way to leave lockdown than to be transported to our sunny Greek idyll. Mamma Mia! has to be the perfect staycation destination."

Returning to the cast will be Mazz Murray as Donna, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, and Sophie Matthew as Lisa. They will be joined by Josie Benson (Camila Rosario in original London cast of In The Heights) as Tanya, Gemma Goggin (Doctor Faustus and Don Quixote for the RSC) as Rosie, Emma Mullen (Sophie in the UK & International Tour of Mamma Mia! and lead role of Rosie in series 5 of Shetland on BBC1) as Sophie, Jack Danson (2020 graduate) as Sky, Tegan Bannister (Eponine in the UK Tour of Les Misérables) as Ali, Michael Nelson (Eddie in the UK & International Tour of Mamma Mia!) as Eddie and Alexandros Beshonges (2020 graduate) as Pepper, with Natalie Langston (Alternate Eva Peron in Evita at Phoenix Theatre) playing the role of Donna at certain performances.

Also new to the cast will be Gemma Atkins, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Nicole Carlisle, Angus Good, Natalie Jayne Hall, James Humpleman, Morgan Jackson, George Olney, Kyle Turner and Alex Woodward, who will be joining Natasha Agnew, Chloe Ames, Frankie Jones, Lauren Hampton, Grace Moorhouse, Jodie Nolan, Dan O'Brien, Michael Storrs, Michael Tyler and Simon Willmont.

Since premiering in London in 1999, the irresistible feelgood musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies - Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 9 million people, played over 8,500 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

