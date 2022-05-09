Mark Feehily, Hadley Fraser, and More Will Lead THE SECRET GARDEN in Concert This Summer!

Tony award-winning musical, The Secret Garden, based on the 1911 novel of the same name, returns to the West End for a one-night-only concert celebration. The performance is on 28th August 2022 at The London Palladium.

In a lonely manor house on the Yorkshire Moors, Archibald Craven (Hadley Fraser) is stifled by his manipulative brother (Mark Feehily) and yearns for his beautiful, late wife (Emma Williams), all the while becoming more isolated and remote from his crippled son (Isaac Lancel-Watkinson). But their quiet routine is turned upside down when young Mary Lennox (Darcy Jacobs) is sent to live with them following the death of her parents in India. She finds a secret walled garden hidden in the grounds and with the help of a few friends (Alex Thomas-Smith and Maiya Quansah-Breed) releases the magic and adventure locked inside it, changing their lives forever.



Lambert Jackson said: "After two cancelled shows due to the pandemic, we're thrilled to finally be bringing this beautiful concert musical to the London Palladium. The Secret Garden has a special place in many people's hearts. Be it as a musical, a novel, or a film, the enduring story has a way of staying with you with the timely message to live life to the full."



Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett with book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, this concert production will be directed by Nick Winston (Bonnie & Clyde, Rock of Ages, Beauty and the Beast) with music direction by Adam Hoskins (Doctor Zhivago, Camelot in Concert, Songs For A New World). Featuring an ensemble cast lead by Mark Feehily (Westlife), Hadley Fraser (The Pirate Queen), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), Alex Thomas-Smith (&Juliet), Emma Williams (Half a Sixpence), the show also features performances by Darcy Jacobs as Mary, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson as Colin, Michael Riseley as Captain Albert Lennox, Linda John-Pierre as Mrs Medlock, Grace Mouat as Alice, Aleyna Mohanraj as Ayah, Johndeep More as Fakir, Glain Rhys as Rose and Howard Scott Walker as Ben Weatherstaff with narration by Lucy Drever. Students from Trinity Laban Musical Theatre will be joining the cast as the ensemble.



Lambert Jackson are presenting this one-night-only concert with a creative team comprising Nick Winston (Director), Adam Hoskins (Musical Director), Jonny Dickie and Joshua Robins (Sound Design), Joseph Thomas (Lighting Design) and The Digi Creative (Social Media).



Tickets can be found at: lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-secret-garden-in-concert/

Creative Team:

Director: Nick Winston

Musical Director: Adam Hoskins

Sound Design: Jonny Dickie & Joshua Robins

Lighting Design: Joseph Thomas

Producers: Lambert Jackson

Social Media: The Digi Creative

Credits:

Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman

Music by Lucy Simon

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

THE SECRET GARDEN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk

