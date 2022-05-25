Maisie Smith Will Join Kevin Clifton in STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL 2022/23 UK Tour

Strictly Come Dancing finalist and much loved former EastEnders star, Maisie Smith, will make her musical theatre debut later this year, as she co-stars in the 2022/23 UK tour* of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical in the lead female role of Fran, alongside her former Strictly dance partner, Kevin Clifton, who she waltzed her way to victory with in the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Children In Need Special.

The musical, based on the award-winning global film phenomenon of the same name, inspired the world to dance and spawned the smash hit TV series Strictly Come Dancing. And now, new for 2022/23, this all-singing, all-dancing and all-glittering show - directed and co-choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood - is set to dazzle audiences once more with this glittering cast. Kicking off in Portsmouth on 26 September, the musical will then waltz around the UK before culminating in Bristol in July 2023. Tickets are on sale now from strictlyballroomtour.co.uk

Maisie first wowed Strictly fans with her dancing in 2019 in the Children In Need TV special with Kevin Clifton. After winning the hearts of the public, the following year she danced her way into the BBC One Strictly Come Dancing final. Earlier this year, Maisie joined the cast of the Strictly Live Arena Tour. She will now add another jewel to her Strictly crown, as she makes the move into musical theatre in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

Maisie Smith said: "Dancing in Strictly has been a huge part of my life, and been so much fun. I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to continue that journey in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Not only do I get to make my musical theatre debut with my former partner in crime, Kevin Clifton, but I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Gilkison again too - I can't wait."

Kevin Clifton said: "I'm beyond excited to be performing with Maisie again - she's amazing! And I'll finally be fulfilling my lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. I can't wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK with Maisie in what's set to be an incredible show!"

Craig Revel Horwood said: "I'm delighted that the super talented Maisie Smith is joining Kevin Clifton on the Strictly Ballroom UK tour. I can't wait to see them dance together again. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening! I know that they'll both be FAB-U-LOUS!"

Strictly Ballroom The Musical, co-choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing's Creative Director Jason Gilkison, tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer - played by former Strictly Come Dancing professional and 2018 champion, Kevin Clifton. When Scott's radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran (Maisie Smith), a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families - and discover that, to be winners, the steps don't need to be strictly ballroom.

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, and bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show's scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his screen directorial debut with 'Strictly Ballroom', the first instalment in Luhrmann's acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy. The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 Strictly Ballroom The Musical had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom the Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!

Tour Dates

26th September - 1st October

Portsmouth, Kings Theatre

3rd October - 8th October

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

10th October - 15th October

Sunderland, Empire

17th October - 22nd October

Liverpool, Empire

24th October - 29th October

Llandudno, Venue Cymru

31st October - 5th November

Birmingham, Hippodrome

7th November - 12th November

London, New Wimbledon Theatre

14th November - 19th November

Darlington, Hippodrome

21st November - 26th November

Blackpool, Winter Gardens

28th November - 3rd December

Peterborough, New Theatre

8th December - 13th December

Sheffield, City Hall

20th December - 31st December

Guildford, G Live

9th January - 14th January

Ipswich, Regent Theatre

16th January - 21st January

Reading, The Hexagon

23rd January - 28th January

Cardiff, Millennium Centre

30th January - 4th February

Plymouth, Theatre Royal

6th February - 11th February

Truro, Hall for Cornwall

13th February - 18th February

Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

20th February - 25th February

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

27th February - 4th March

Northampton, Royal & Derngate

6th March - 11th March

Hull, New Theatre

13th March - 18th March

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

20th March - 25th March

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

27th March - 1st April

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

3rd April - 8th April

Milton Keynes, Theatre

10th April - 15th April

Norwich, Theatre Royal

17th April - 22nd April

Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

24th April - 29th April

York, Grand Opera House

1st May - 6th May

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

8th May - 13th May

Edinburgh, Playhouse

15th May - 20th May

Aberdeen, Performing Arts

22nd May - 27th May

Derry, Millennium Forum Theatre

5th June - 10th June

Glasgow, Theatre Royal

12th June - 17th June

Aylesbury, Waterside

19th June - 24th June

Nottingham, Theatre Royal

26th June - 1st July

Salford, The Lowry

3rd July - 8th July

Leeds, Grand Theatre

10th July - 15th July

Bristol, Hippodrome

* Maisie Smith is performing until 25 March