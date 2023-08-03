Magical Bones Brings SOULFUL MAGIC to the Bloomsbury Theatre in October

The show comes to The Bloomsbury Theatre on 21st October.

Aug. 03, 2023

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he performed to packed houses, the hottest British talent from the magic scene, breakdancing magician and finalist of Britain’s Got Talent, Magical Bones, is set to embark on a national tour with his acclaimed unique high energy magic show, Soulful Magic.

Magical Bones is set to bring perform his show 'Soulful Magic' to London on 21st October at The Bloomsbury Theatre. 

Bones brings a set of powerful illusions intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course the coolest, break-dance moves. This cutting-edge show is more than a deceptive spectacle of grand illusion - it’s a concert of Soulful Magic.

Bones uniqueness resides in his ability to effortlessly combine intricate sleight of hand with mesmerizing illusions and jaw-dropping break-dance moves. No one else has this ability - he is the future of magic. This new exceptional show is the culmination of over 10 years of stage work that Bones has been performing since his first stage show, The Sleight Of Dance (2011) up to his most recent success, Black Magic (2019-2021). 

His exceptional blend of comedy, multiple magic styles, and breakdance skills make him one of the most interesting, entertaining and impressive talent to witness and this spellbinding show is a must-see for both adults and children.

Speaking on Soulful Magic, Bones says: “I couldn’t be more eager to go on tour and keep on sharing my passion with the world. With trust at the core, Magic can really inspire. I’ve always used magic to share my experiences of street culture & lifestyle and all the heroes that have inspired me- this show is a testament to all these things. I have poured my heart and soul into these new effects pushing myself to the realms of impossibility, and I believe this is my most ambitious project to date.” 

Versatile, ingenious, and dynamic, Bones’ originality stands alone. He has quietly built a loyal following through the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, West End and multiple TV appearances, including his breath-taking performances as a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, which the judges described as the ‘best-presented magic act I’ve ever seen!’ 

And although this is not a kid’s show, both adults and children are welcomed. Prepare to be dazzled! 

About Magical Bones

Magical Bones started his career as a professional hip-hop dancer, he was given the nickname ‘Bones’ because of his hard-hitting dance style. He went on to establish himself as one of the most respected and prominent figures within the UK hip-hop scene, working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Alicia Keys and Plan B, and is the featured dancer in the music video of Mint Royals’ number 1 smash hit single, Singing in The Rain.

Now focusing as a magician & illusionist, Bones has just completed a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe Festival run, UK tour having previously wowed audiences in the West end and internationally as part of the worldwide hit Impossible. Additionally, his other television appearances include Sky/Amazon's Around the World in 80 Tricks, The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (USA), BBC Scotland’s Pure Magic, ITV1’s This Morning, and as the headline performer closing BBC1’s BAFTA Awards.



