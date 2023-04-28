MUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel London

MUSICAL CON, the West End's official musical theatre fan convention, is back with over 70 West End stars joining fans at the ExCeL London on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023.

Over 10,000 musical theatre fans united for last year's sold out event and MUSICAL CON, the ultimate celebration for musical theatre, is already shaping up to be even bigger and better this year.

Special guests announced include superstar ambassadors Aimee Atkinson, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Shanay Holmes, Lucie Jones, Jon Robyns, Jodie Steele, Miriam Teak Lee & Layton Williams. This year, the convention will also feature stars of the big screen, with special appearances from blockbuster movie Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical's Alisha Weir (Matilda) and Meesha Garbett (Red Beret Girl).

Lucie Jones says, 'Musical Con is a place where all of the fans, of all different musicals, can come together under one roof and celebrate something that we all love. I'm so excited to see people in their favourite cosplay, taking part in a workshop, or just meeting someone they love!'

The star-studded line up also includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Bronte Barbe, Courtney Bowman, Tom Francis, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Dom Hartley Harris, Holly Anne Hull, Cassidy Janson, Aisha Jawando, Hannah Lowther, Grace Mout, Natalie May Paris, Josh Piterman, SVN, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Michael Xavier and many more. A complete list of the 2023 guests announced so far is available on the event website, with plenty more stars, creatives and industry professionals to be announced later in the year.

This year fans will once again be treated to a jam-packed programme of special performances and interviews on the Main Stage, a Backstage Theatre for talks and panels, Stage Door meet and greets with photo and signing opportunities and a vast selection of workshops & masterclasses where fans can learn from the pros.

Alisha Weir says, 'Musical Con is so important because it inspires other kids and gives them the hope and determination to be who they want to be and do what they love.'

Once again thousands of like-minded musical theatre fanatics will take centre stage with the return of the hugely popular cosplay, competitions, singalongs and fan meets. Theatreland will be back with unique exhibits and photo opportunities from shows and the Marketplace where fans can purchase a whole host of musical theatre treasures from independent creators. There will also be an exciting new feature this year, with a pop-up cinema showing non-stop musical films, from modern-day hits to everyone's favourite classics.

MUSICAL CON is produced by West End Musical Productions with the support of the Society Of London Theatre.

Creative Producer Shanay Holmes says, 'Musical Con is back and this year is going to be even bigger and better. This is the place where we belong. This is for the fans.'

General Release tickets are available now from £42 for a day pass and £79 for the weekend.