Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel London

The event will take place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  
MUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel London

MUSICAL CON, the West End's official musical theatre fan convention, is back with over 70 West End stars joining fans at the ExCeL London on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023.

Over 10,000 musical theatre fans united for last year's sold out event and MUSICAL CON, the ultimate celebration for musical theatre, is already shaping up to be even bigger and better this year.

Special guests announced include superstar ambassadors Aimee Atkinson, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Shanay Holmes, Lucie Jones, Jon Robyns, Jodie Steele, Miriam Teak Lee & Layton Williams. This year, the convention will also feature stars of the big screen, with special appearances from blockbuster movie Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical's Alisha Weir (Matilda) and Meesha Garbett (Red Beret Girl).

Lucie Jones says, 'Musical Con is a place where all of the fans, of all different musicals, can come together under one roof and celebrate something that we all love. I'm so excited to see people in their favourite cosplay, taking part in a workshop, or just meeting someone they love!'

The star-studded line up also includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Bronte Barbe, Courtney Bowman, Tom Francis, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Dom Hartley Harris, Holly Anne Hull, Cassidy Janson, Aisha Jawando, Hannah Lowther, Grace Mout, Natalie May Paris, Josh Piterman, SVN, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Michael Xavier and many more. A complete list of the 2023 guests announced so far is available on the event website, with plenty more stars, creatives and industry professionals to be announced later in the year.

This year fans will once again be treated to a jam-packed programme of special performances and interviews on the Main Stage, a Backstage Theatre for talks and panels, Stage Door meet and greets with photo and signing opportunities and a vast selection of workshops & masterclasses where fans can learn from the pros.

Alisha Weir says, 'Musical Con is so important because it inspires other kids and gives them the hope and determination to be who they want to be and do what they love.'

Once again thousands of like-minded musical theatre fanatics will take centre stage with the return of the hugely popular cosplay, competitions, singalongs and fan meets. Theatreland will be back with unique exhibits and photo opportunities from shows and the Marketplace where fans can purchase a whole host of musical theatre treasures from independent creators. There will also be an exciting new feature this year, with a pop-up cinema showing non-stop musical films, from modern-day hits to everyone's favourite classics.

MUSICAL CON is produced by West End Musical Productions with the support of the Society Of London Theatre.

Creative Producer Shanay Holmes says, 'Musical Con is back and this year is going to be even bigger and better. This is the place where we belong. This is for the fans.'

General Release tickets are available now from £42 for a day pass and £79 for the weekend.




Review: THE RETREAT, Finborough Theatre Photo
Review: THE RETREAT, Finborough Theatre
Far from being the meaty two-hours-45-cum-interval, it chases its own tail in an exhausting, exasperating, overlong, and overblown production directed by Emma Jude Harris. It’s genuinely difficult to see the point of the play.
Tickets Now On Sale for ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre Photo
Tickets Now On Sale for ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre
Son of a nutcracker! London’s “ultimate Christmas show” (Smooth FM), ELF The Musical returns to spread festive cheer at the Dominion Theatre this winter. Based on the beloved film, this “wow, wow, wow... absolutely brilliant!” (Heart Radio) holiday favourite dazzles the West End for a strictly limited season only from 15 November 2023 to 6 January 2024. 
Review: A PLAY FOR THE LIVING IN A TIME OF EXTINCTION, Barbican Theatre Photo
Review: A PLAY FOR THE LIVING IN A TIME OF EXTINCTION, Barbican Theatre
Katie Mitchell's climate change wake-up call is a cold, hard slap in the face
PLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer Season Photo
PLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer Season
Orísun Productions announced in its 5th anniversary year, that its critically acclaimed stage play PlayFight will run for five nights from 29th May & 31st May-3rd June 2023 as part of Pleasance Theatre's Spring/Summer Season.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at WAR & CULTURE at New Diorama TheatrePhotos: First Look at WAR & CULTURE at New Diorama Theatre
April 28, 2023

All new production photos have been released for War & Culture at New Diorama Theatre. Performances run 26 April – 12 May, 2023.
MUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel LondonMUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel London
April 28, 2023

MUSICAL CON, the West End's official musical theatre fan convention, is back with over 70 West End stars joining fans at the ExCeL London on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023.
Dave Willetts Joins West End Revival of ASPECTS OF LOVE Next MonthDave Willetts Joins West End Revival of ASPECTS OF LOVE Next Month
April 28, 2023

Dave Willetts, one of the UK's most critically acclaimed musical stars joins the cast of the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Aspects of Love, which opens on 13 May 2023 at the Lyric Theatre in London.   He will play the role of Sir George Dillingham at every Monday performance from 29 May 2023, the role played by Michael Ball at every other performance.
PLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer SeasonPLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer Season
April 27, 2023

Orísun Productions announced in its 5th anniversary year, that its critically acclaimed stage play PlayFight will run for five nights from 29th May & 31st May-3rd June 2023 as part of Pleasance Theatre's Spring/Summer Season.
Sally Greene Steps Down From the Old Vic Ahead of Kevin Spacey TrialSally Greene Steps Down From the Old Vic Ahead of Kevin Spacey Trial
April 27, 2023

Sally Greene has stepped down as a director of The Old Vic's trust ahead of Kevin Spacey's trial for sexual assault
share