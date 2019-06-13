Louise Redknapp And Amber Davies To Star In 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL In Selected Cities This Autumn

The producers of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL today announced casting for the second production of the show when it embarks on an 11 city tour of the UK and Ireland from 6 September 2019. Full casting for each venue will be announced soon.

BIRMINGHAM ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

MANCHESTER PALACE THEATRE

Louise Redknapp will play Violet Newstead and Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

Louise Redknapp will play Violet Newstead, Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

and Brian Conley will play Franklin Hart

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

Louise Redknapp will play Violet Newstead and Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

GLASGOW KING'S THEATRE

Louise Redknapp will play Violet Newstead and Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

WOKING NEW VICTORIA THEATRE

Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

ABERDEEN HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE

Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

CARDIFF WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE

Caroline Sheen will play Violet Newstead and Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

Louise Redknapp will play Violet Newstead and Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

DUBLIN BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE

Louise Redknapp will play Violet Newstead and Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly

The London production at the Savoy Theatre currently stars Louise Redknapp as 'Violet Newstead' (until 29 June 2019) and Caroline Sheen as 'Violet Newstead' (from 4 July 2019), alongside Amber Davies as 'Judy Bernly', Natalie McQueen as 'Doralee Rhodes', Bonnie Langford as 'Roz Keith' and Brian Conley as 'Franklin Hart' until 31 August 2019. Casting for the London production from 2 September 2019 onwards will be announced in due course. The production at the Savoy Theatre is currently booking until April 2020.

Louise Redknapp most recently starred as 'Sally Bowles' in the national tour of "Cabaret". In 2016 she reached the final of "Strictly Come Dancing". As a musician Louise has sold millions of records. She was a member of the band Eternal before embarking on a highly successful solo career, with her first live shows in 15 years selling out all over the UK.

Caroline Sheen is renowned for her leading roles in the West End, US and on tour throughout the UK. These include the West End productions of "Les Misérables" at the Palace and Queen's theatres, "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at the London Palladium, the original cast of "The Witches of Eastwick" at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, 'Once in a Lifetime' and 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' at the National Theatre and the title role in "Mary Poppins" on tour throughout the US and the UK. She was most recently seen as 'Carys' in the new BBC series 'Pitching In.'

Amber Davies graduated in 2016 with a Diploma in Musical Theatre from the Urdang Academy. Her credits whilst training include "Bring It On", "My Favourite Year" and "Memphis". Last year, Amber was the winner of the hit ITV reality series "Love Island".

Brian Conley's many West End credits include 'Edna Turnblad' in "Hairspray" at the Shaftesbury Theatre, 'Caractacus Potts' in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at the London Palladium, the title role in "Jolson" at the Victoria Palace and 'Bill' in "Me and My Girl" at the Adelphi Theatre. His touring credits include the title role in "Barnum" and 'Fagin' in "Oliver!". Brian's TV credits include "An Audience with Brian Conley", "The Grimleys" and "The Brian Conley Show", all for ITV.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End in February, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.





