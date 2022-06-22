Let Me In Presents Reimagined Staging of ONCE THE MUSICAL

Exciting new Midlands theatre company, Let Me In, are reimagining the award-winning folk musical - ONCE - for today's audience, with an immersive new design and visionary creative team.

ONCE is being staged at the new, intimate theatre space - The Hub - in Lichfield - over August and September. It will have a strong focus on accessibility, with a range of Pay What You Can performances available, as well as various relaxed performances over the four week run.

Based on the Academy Award Winning 2006 film, and the winner of eight Tony Awards, ONCE tells the unforgettable story of two disenfranchised artists, drawn together by their shared love of music.

The production features the Oscar winning hit, "Falling Slowly" and the beautiful music of Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova(The Swell Season, The Frames), with a book by Enda Walsh (Lazarus, Ballyturk).

The cast will include singer-songwriters Luchi and Phil King as Girl and Guy respectively, alongside an ensemble cast of actor musicians from around the globe.

The production will be directed by Christopher Buckle (Spring Awakening), with a brand new design from Imogen Melhuish (Constellations). Completing the team are Musical Director, Ewan Steady and Movement Director, Hatty Allen.

Director, Christopher Buckle, said "We are so blessed to have the opportunity to bring this beautifully human story to the Midlands in this brand new, regional debut. To be working with a cast and creative team with this level of talent, creativity and passion is exhilarating, and we promise that this will be ONCE as you have never seen it before.

We also wanted to ensure our production stays true to the message at it's core, as well as the experiences Glen and Marketa had that translated so beautifully to the stage and screen. To do this, we designed a range of accessible performances in an effort to ensure that anyone who wants to experience ONCE, will have opportunities to do so. We believe that theatre has both the potential and responsibility to support the strengthening of communities and in actively fighting against injustices that provide a select few in society opportunities that should be accessible to everyone."

Artistic Director of The Hub, Anthony Evans, spoke about Let Me In and ONCE - he said, "The Hub is all about showcasing new work from emerging artists and local talent. We've been working with Let Me In for a long time now and know how exciting and original their performances are. We are really looking forward to Once and think it's a great story that audiences can easily connect with."

ONCE is showing at The Hub, Lichfield between 26 August and 17 September 2022. Tickets can be purchased from The Hub.