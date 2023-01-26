Lachlan Werner Comes to the VAULT Festival Next Month

From one of the UK's fastest rising and most innovative new talents comes a horrifying, hilarious, hot ticket Valentine's date. Lachlan Werner brings his award-winning solo show, Voices Of Evil - a one hour tour-de-force of ventriloquism, horror, physical and vocal comedy - to VAULT Festival 2023 for a thrilling Valentine's Special. Expect 'The Muppets' meets 'The Exorcist'...

The 23 year old ventriloquist and physical comedian - winner of the Brighton Fringe ReviewsHub Best Show Award and Runner Up for LGBTQ+ New Act Of The Year 2022 - presents a joyful, queer subversion of the horror genre and traditional ventriloquist acts. In one of comedy's freshest feats, this freak child - straight from the imagination of Angela Carter - juggles innovative voice tricks, clowning and meta-ventriloquism to seamlessly, simultaneously play three characters.

Voices Of Evil is a cartoonish hour where we meet Brew (a small squishy, ego-centric witch puppet) and her friend, Lachy (a 'poof', apparently a virgin and for some reason dressed like a choir boy). Together, they invite you to their occult ritual. But when Brew's gimmicks release a sinister entity with a lust for destruction, the innocent Lachy will never be the same. Lachlan's show has been thrilling UK audiences and already made big bloody splashes with 2 sell-out runs at Soho Theatre, as well as The Pleasance, London Clown Festival and winning 2 awards, 2 nominations and a trail of 5 star reviews at Brighton Fringe 2022.

Lachlan says he made the show because "everyone thinks ventriloquists are creepy anyway, someone might as well make a horror show with it" He says, however, not to be too afraid - "it's really silly. Like a Simpsons Halloween Special but with one skinny boy doing all the voices."

But silly as it is, Lachlan "can never wait to do it again. It feels punk playing with ventriloquism in this way. Plus I'm almost naked for, like, half the show. If that doesn't get you booking for a steamy date I don't know what will.

I'm so excited to bring the show to VAULT for Valentine's, I want this to be the date of the year for horror couples and singles alike."

Lachlan Werner is a Gaulier trained, Midlands born emerging talent on the UK comedy and cabaret circuits, who has performed as a ventriloquist since age 10. His new show is directed, designed and co-created by Laurie Luxe, who he collaborates with in the company, Pointy Finger.

Lachlan Werner: Voices Of Evil will play at The Crypt for a one night only Valentine's Special - Tuesday 14th February.

Pointy Finger will also be presenting a new, mid-scale show, Nitwit At Hanging Rock, an ensemble clown adaptation of an Australian Gothic classic, also at The Crypt - Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th March